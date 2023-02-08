2 injured, 1 dead in DUI forklift accident in north Seattle

A crash that closed Aurora Avenue N during the afternoon commute Tuesday has taken the life of a woman.

Seattle Police say a forklift driver they suspect was intoxicated was driving across the highway at N 96th Street when he collided with an SUV headed southbound.

The SUV then smashed into a landscaping truck headed northbound.

The man and woman in the SUV were taken to Harborview for treatment – the 25-year-old woman, who was a passenger, died of her injuries while at the hospital.

The 27-year-old male SUV driver was in serious condition.

The 30-year-old man driving the landscaping truck was listed in stable condition.

The forklift driver didn’t have to go to the hospital and was taken by police to be evaluated by an expert in drug recognition. Officers believe he was under the influence.

Police were expected to take the man to the King County Jail to be booked for investigation of vehicular homicide.

Seattle Police Detective Valerie Carson told KIRO 7 TV it was possible the forklift was stolen. That information was also not confirmed.

