Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

2 injured, 1 dead in DUI forklift accident in north Seattle

Feb 8, 2023, 7:31 AM | Updated: 7:38 am
collision...
(KIRO 7)
(KIRO 7)
Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Anchor

A crash that closed Aurora Avenue N during the afternoon commute Tuesday has taken the life of a woman.

Seattle Police say a forklift driver they suspect was intoxicated was driving across the highway at N 96th Street when he collided with an SUV headed southbound.

Crash into utility pole cuts power, 911 service to Kent neighborhood

The SUV then smashed into a landscaping truck headed northbound.

The man and woman in the SUV were taken to Harborview for treatment – the 25-year-old woman, who was a passenger, died of her injuries while at the hospital.

The 27-year-old male SUV driver was in serious condition.

The 30-year-old man driving the landscaping truck was listed in stable condition.

The forklift driver didn’t have to go to the hospital and was taken by police to be evaluated by an expert in drug recognition. Officers believe he was under the influence.

Police were expected to take the man to the King County Jail to be booked for investigation of vehicular homicide.

Seattle Police Detective Valerie Carson told KIRO 7 TV it was possible the forklift was stolen. That information was also not confirmed.

Local News

Starbucks...
Bill Kaczaraba

Starbucks takes another hit in fight against unions

A judge in Colorado has ruled that Seattle-based Starbucks retaliated against workers who voted to unionize.
11 hours ago
Seattle schools, strike, exemption...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle Schools weighs consolidation as enrollment plummets

The Seattle Public Schools Board has a budgeting meeting at the end of January in which they detail a plan to cut costs.
11 hours ago
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Nov. 2022, a...
Associated Press

News groups ask Idaho Supreme Court to reject University slayer gag order

Thirty news organizations have asked the Idaho Supreme Court to overturn a gag order in a case against a man accused of stabbing four students to death.
11 hours ago
The renamed Tahuya river (Photo from Flickr @NeilHodges)...
Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history

The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history
11 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Graham Johnson, KIRO 7 News

Seattle voters deciding on social housing initiative

Voters in Seattle are deciding whether to create a social housing program that would build homes for people with a range of incomes.
11 hours ago
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Nathan Chasing...
Associated Press

‘Dances With Wolves’ actor charged in 2018 rape in PNW

Canadian police confirmed Tuesday they are pursuing a criminal case against a former "Dances With Wolves" actor who was arrested last week and charged in Nevada with sexually abusing and trafficking Indigenous women and girls.
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
2 injured, 1 dead in DUI forklift accident in north Seattle