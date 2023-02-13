Magnolia elementary school closed after possible arson damages school

Classes at a Magnolia elementary school were canceled Monday after a fire broke out, and it appears that it was started intentionally.

Investigators say just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a witness reported seeing a man setting the fire near the entrance of Catharine Blaine K-8 and walking away.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 30s with sandy brown shoulder-length hair and a shaggy brown beard. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray beanie, girl’s purple coat with white stripes, and girl’s black yoga pants.

The fire caused substantial damage to the school property, starting from the exterior and spreading into the interior before it was extinguished.

“Fire damage was limited to a storage area just inside the entrance, and there was no direct damage to any classrooms,” Patrick Gray, the Principal of Catharine Blaine K-8, said in a statement. “The majority of the impact is smoke related and is significant enough that district leaders and I have made the decision to cancel classes tomorrow in order to allow sufficient time for additional clean up and to ensure the building is safe and ready for students to return.”

Firefighters say most of the damage is from smoke. The cost of repair is unknown at this time.

School officials will be spending today cleaning up and ensuring the building is safe.