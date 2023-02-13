LOCAL NEWS
Coast Guard rescues two from dangerous conditions in Hood Canal
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people Sunday who were unable to maneuver their rowboat due to weather conditions in the Hood Canal.
Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received a report at 6:18 p.m. Sunday that two people in a rowboat were struggling to maneuver their vessel for more than two hours due to strong currents and 35 to 40-knot winds.
Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Seattle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to assist the mariners in distress.
The aircrew arrived on the scene at 7:45 p.m., deployed a rescue swimmer, and hoisted both people into the helicopter.
The aircrew transported both people to family members at Bremerton National Airport in stable condition.