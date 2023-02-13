Close
LOCAL NEWS

Snow a possibility across Puget Sound on Valentine’s Day

Feb 13, 2023, 1:02 PM | Updated: 1:25 pm
snow...
Snow may be in store for the Puget Sound on Valentine's Day. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

(AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Love is in the air, but that’s not all — snow is a possibility across the Puget Sound for Valentine’s Day.

Starting Monday evening, a cold front is moving through the area, which is expected to dump rain over the lowlands and snow in the mountains.

Coast Guard rescues two from dangerous conditions in Hood Canal

The colder air coming in behind the front may lead to some heavy pockets of showers and even some scattered thunderstorms.

“There could be some pockets of wet snow tonight in heavy showers, with a better shot overnight with any lingering moisture. Computer models are having a hard time nailing down how much moisture there will be when cold air makes its way in late,” Nick Allard, KIRO 7 meteorologist, said.

There is a Winter Storm Warning for the Central Cascades for around 8 to 20 inches of snow, and Winter Weather Advisories for the rest of the Cascades for around 5 to 15 inches of snow.

Due to anticipated freezing weather conditions, four Kitsap County Severe Weather Shelters are open Monday, Feb. 13, and Tuesday, Feb. 14. Hours of operation will be from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m. except as noted for the Kingston location.

It will also be breezy to windy Monday, especially in the afternoon and evening. There are Wind Advisories at the north Coast and the Admiralty Inlet from noon until late Monday night, where gusts could be in the 40 to 50 mph range.

We look mainly dry on Wednesday and Thursday, with some rain moving in on Friday.

KIRO 7 contributed to this report

Snow a possibility across Puget Sound on Valentine’s Day