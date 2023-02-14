Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KTTH OPINION

Suits: ‘What if we are shooting aliens out of the sky?’

Feb 13, 2023, 5:16 PM
objects...
US fighter jet prepares to shoot down a Chinese surveillance balloon. (Photo by AP)
(Photo by AP)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The White House is defending the decision to shoot three unidentified objects in as many days. Officials acknowledged Monday that they had no indication the objects were intended for surveillance like the high-altitude Chinese balloon that flew over North America earlier this month.

The three objects, including one shot down Sunday over Lake Huron, were traveling at such a low altitude to pose a risk to civilian air traffic, said White House national security spokesman John Kirby.

While the Biden administration does not yet have evidence they were equipped for spying purposes — or even belonged to China — officials have not ruled that out.

“These were decisions based purely and simply on what was in the best interests of the American people,” Kirby said.

“The entire reason the Chinese are flying balloons is that their satellites suck and this is bad,” said Bryan Suits, host of The Bryan Suits Show on KTTH. “I would have said we don’t need to fly balloons because our satellites don’t suck.”

The weeks-long succession of objects, starting with a giant white orb first detected over U.S. skies in late January, has puzzled American officials and stirred curiosity around the world.

“So this still doesn’t answer what they could be,” Suits said. “They could be aliens. What if we are shooting aliens out of the sky?”

“We have not been able to definitively assess what these most recent objects are,” Kirby said. “We acted out of an abundance of caution.”

Sound Transit project threatens century-old church in Lynnwood

“Kirby was asked about the Chinese and apparently said the Chinese are saying they detected 10 American balloons over China with absolutely no proof,” Suits said.

“There’s no guy sitting there in Wuhan looking up. It’s not like the Snoopy from the Macy’s Parade or somebody spying on China with nothing to back it up. The Chinese said, ‘Yeah, well, what about your 10 balloons?'”

Suits said it was interesting that reports of UFOs come on the heels of the Pentagon shooting down on a Chinese surveillance balloon.

“I will say what was simultaneously refreshing and also discouraging about these unidentified objects that are being shot down across the U.S. and Canada is that that was the singular topic that was focused on a lot of Super Bowl parties as far as a cultural or political issue is, ‘Hey, is anybody know what’s going on with these balloons?’ And it’s kind of a unifying issue for a lot of Americans because it’s not a left or right thing necessarily,” Suits said.

Listen to the Bryan Suits Show weekday mornings from 6 – 9 a.m. on KTTH 770 AM (H.D. Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

KTTH Opinion

democrat...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Democrat law gives syringes and crack pipes to kids

The so-called Democrat fix to the Washington drug crisis would give children syringes, pipes, and other drug paraphernalia.
20 hours ago
fentanyl parties...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Public Health promotes ‘fentanyl parties,’ Undersheriff claims they’re happening

The Undersheriff says he's hearing about "fentanyl parties" where addicts purposefully overdose, with friends ready to administer Narcan.
5 days ago
felon...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Felons may earn six-figure salary from WA Dept of Corrections

It will oversee programs to reduce recidivism and help felons re-enter society after serving sentences, earning up to $133,044 a year.
7 days ago
wadoh...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: WA Dept of Health defends mocking a death, then censors critic

WADOH mocked the death of a Washingtonian in a tone-deaf tweet. After criticism, the department triple-downed on the message.
8 days ago
elementary school club...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Elementary school bans white students from ‘safe space’ club

A local elementary school has a student club that excludes students based on their race, according to a parent.
9 days ago
fentanyl...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Shocking ignorance as Seattle Public Health blames drug ODs on racism, drug laws

Seattle Public Health is breathtakingly out of touch with the local drug crisis. It's no wonder more addicts keep dying on our streets.
13 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Suits: ‘What if we are shooting aliens out of the sky?’