Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Contractor fined over $400K in trench collapse death of worker

Feb 14, 2023, 12:03 PM
trench collapse...
36-year-old Surjit Gill was killed last September when a trench he was in collapsed and buried him in Renton. (Photo courtesy of Renton Regional Fire Authority)
(Photo courtesy of Renton Regional Fire Authority)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A contractor in Kent will be fined more than $400,000 for violating safety regulations which the Washington state Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) says led to the death of a construction worker.

36-year-old Surjit Gill was killed last September when a trench he was in collapsed and buried him in Renton.

Man fined $28,000 for oil spill in Duwamish River

L&I has cited the company in charge of the construction, AAA Contractors Inc., for three willful and one serious violation in connection with the incident. The company was also cited for several general violations. The fines total $437,581.

“One cubic yard of soil can weigh more than a car,” said Craig Blackwood, assistant director for L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health. “Dirt walls can collapse suddenly and without any warning. That’s why there are safety rules in place. The requirements are well known by employers in the industry, and effective when followed. Mr. Gill should still be alive today.”

L&I inspectors have determined that Gill had been working in a trench 18-20 feet deep at a new housing development. No one had inspected the trench for safety before the worker entered, and the shields installed were inadequate for the soil type and depth. Employees inside the trench also did not have a safe way of getting out.

Blackwood said when L&I inspectors arrived at the Renton site, they found the trench box designed to hold back the soil was four feet shorter than the top of the trench. Another trench box was found on site, not being used. Inspectors said if AAA Contractors had stacked that box on top of the other one, the cave-in might have been prevented.

Body recovered from Renton trench collapse after ‘tedious’ and ‘methodical’ 7.5 hours

They also found two ladder sections had been tied together with rope, which is not permitted, and still did not make the ladder tall enough to extend the required three feet above the trench. Also, the ladder side rails and rungs were damaged, and they should not have been used.

Gill’s death was the third one in Washington last year; three of the 35 workers were killed in trench excavation incidents in 2022. This is more than double the number of workers killed in trench collapses in 2021.

Two men were killed in a trench collapse at a backyard construction site in Shoreline last July.

Because of the continuing incidence of trench collapses, L&I began to participate in a national enforcement program in December, allowing for an increased enforcement presence at excavation work sites.

“Our compliance safety and health officers are initiating inspections when they see an open trench four feet deep or more, so we check the trenches we come across for safety,” said Blackwood. “We hope this increased scrutiny will save lives.”

Along with the willful and serious violations, AAA Contractors were also cited for several general violations, including not having a first-aid certified person on site, the supervisor or person in charge was not first-aid certified, and there were no documented walk-around safety inspections.

Because of this, AAA Contractors is now identified as a severe violator and is now subject to greater scrutiny. The company has filed an appeal.

Local News

Burien shooting...
Bill Kaczaraba

Armed man shot by Burien police after running into traffic

A man was taken to the hospital after he reportedly ran into traffic, Burien Police say in a Facebook post.
15 hours ago
love...
L.B. Gilbert

UW Medicine: ‘First impressions are crucial’ in love this Valentine’s Day

Can't get that special someone out of your head? Could it be love, or is it just a chemical cocktail of dopamine and serotonin?
15 hours ago
Light rail...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Seattle’s light rail tunnel shut down between Westlake, SoDo stations

Seattle's light rail tunnel is shut down between Westlake station and SoDo station on Tuesday morning.
15 hours ago
Alzheimer's...
L.B. Gilbert

Bellevue police looking for lost 69-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

Bellevue police are asking for the public’s help to find a man with Alzheimer’s disease who walked away from his home on Monday morning.
15 hours ago
dating...
Micki Gamez

Study: Washington ranked one of best states in US for singles

WalletHub compared all 50 states across 30 key indicators of dating-friendliness. They measured categories like dating opportunities and fun.
15 hours ago
Boeing 737...
Bill Kaczaraba

Boeing gets boost from $34 billion order, third-largest sale of all time

The largest Boeing order ever in South Asia is taking place with Air India. The deal is valued at $34 billion.
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Contractor fined over $400K in trench collapse death of worker