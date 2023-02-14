Close
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle’s light rail tunnel shut down between Westlake, SoDo stations

Feb 14, 2023, 11:24 AM | Updated: 12:06 pm
Light rail tunnel in downtown Seattle closed for a time. (Getty Images)
Seattle’s light rail tunnel is shut down between Westlake station and SoDo station on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson says ventilation fans are malfunctioning.

 

Meantime, train riders have to get on and off buses to get through downtown.

There is no time frame for when the problem might be fixed.

Light rail users are being advised to allow at least 30 minutes extra to make their trip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

