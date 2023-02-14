Seattle’s light rail tunnel shut down between Westlake, SoDo stations

Seattle’s light rail tunnel is shut down between Westlake station and SoDo station on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson says ventilation fans are malfunctioning.

1 Line Westlake Station platform (to Northgate) closed until further notice due to mechanical issue https://t.co/7eQkl6c7DF — SoundTransit-Alerts (@Alerts_ST) February 14, 2023

Meantime, train riders have to get on and off buses to get through downtown.

There is no time frame for when the problem might be fixed.

Light rail users are being advised to allow at least 30 minutes extra to make their trip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.