Seattle City Council renames street for beloved community leader

The Seattle City Council has approved changing the name of a street in honor of D’Vonne Pickett Jr., a beloved member of the Central District who was murdered in 2022.

Union Street between 21st Street and 22nd Street will now be known as D’Vonne Pickett Way.

“D’Vonne Pickett Jr. was a pillar and beloved member of our community. He was a leader in the Central District and Seattle at large,” said Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda during Tuesday’s meeting. “His contributions to the Central District and the Seattle community will continue to live on for generations to come, and this is just one way we will make sure that remains in our city.”

D’Vonne and his wife, KeAnna Rose Pickett, opened the Central District mailing business, “The Postman,” in 2018.

Pickett was a basketball star at Rainier Beach High School and played collegiately at Seattle University. He was also a youth football coach with the CD Panthers.

He was shot and killed last year.

An outpouring of support for Pickett’s family followed, with a memorial service, flowers left at the front of his business, The Postman, and even Mayor Bruce Harrell sending his condolences in a statement.

His death is recorded as one of 52 homicides in 2022 for Seattle.

The Postman and KeAnna have since partnered with RISE — Resilient in Sustaining Empowerment — a gun violence prevention and advocacy group focused on support for marginalized communities directly impacted.

Other Seattle streets are also being renamed, including a new street along the waterfront between Western Avenue and Alaskan Way between Pike Street and Bell Street.

Elliot Way will also have the honorary name “Dzidzilalich.” Dzidzilalich means “little crossing-over place” in Lushootseed, one of the languages of the Coast Salish people.

Honorary street signs will be posted in 2023 when the new Elliott Way is finished and open to the public.