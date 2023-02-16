Lightning strike causes 100K gallons of waste to flow into Puget Sound

A lighting strike next to the Barton Pump Station in West Seattle caused more than 100,000 gallons of waste to overflow this week.

The King County Wastewater Treatment Division says that strike on Monday caused the pump to shut off twice due to power interruptions.

City of Everett fined after millions of gallons of wastewater discharged into river

Technicians report the pumps were offline for two intervals–the first time for 11 minutes and the second time for 12 minutes.

Each time, the pumps had to be re-set.

KIRO 7 TV reported a backup generator did not kick in, because the lightning did not cause a full power outage.

The pump station is located at 8617 Fauntleroy Way SW in West Seattle, next to Lincoln Park and Cove Beach.

Seattle and King County were fined by the Department of Ecology and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in January for violating conditions of their state water quality permits that regulate sewer overflows.

Out of an abundance of caution, the county closed beaches between Lincoln Park, the Fauntleroy Ferry Dock, and Cove Beach because of the waste spill.

Follow @http://twitter.com/KiroLisa