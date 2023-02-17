Mill Creek home destroyed in fire was 90% renovated

A home in Mill Creek was destroyed in a fire early Friday despite South County Fire’s best efforts.

Around 3 a.m., firefighters arrived at a home off State Route 96 to find it engulfed in flames, according to Leslie Hynes with South County Fire.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to get the flames under control.

This is what firefighters saw when they arrived at a house fire in Mill Creek at about 3 AM. No one was home. No injuries. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to get the fire under control. Red Cross is assisting 5 displaced residents. No word yet on a cause. pic.twitter.com/r7b3nVX2Ng — South County Fire (@SouthSnoFire) February 17, 2023

The house was being remodeled, and the renovations were 90% complete, but now the home is a total loss, firefighters said.

No one was home, and no injuries have been reported.

The home belongs to a family of five, and the Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

Crews remain at the scene looking for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.