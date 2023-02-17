Close
LOCAL NEWS

Mill Creek home destroyed in fire was 90% renovated

Feb 17, 2023, 6:41 AM | Updated: 8:02 am
mill creek...
(Photo from South County Fire)
(Photo from South County Fire)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A home in Mill Creek was destroyed in a fire early Friday despite South County Fire’s best efforts.

Around 3 a.m., firefighters arrived at a home off State Route 96 to find it engulfed in flames, according to Leslie Hynes with South County Fire

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to get the flames under control.

The house was being remodeled, and the renovations were 90% complete, but now the home is a total loss, firefighters said.

No one was home, and no injuries have been reported.

The home belongs to a family of five, and the Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

Crews remain at the scene looking for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Mill Creek home destroyed in fire was 90% renovated