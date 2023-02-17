Close
LOCAL NEWS

Macklemore films music video at Climate Pledge Arena during Kraken game

Feb 17, 2023, 6:22 AM | Updated: 6:46 am
(Photo from KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Fans in attendance to see the Kraken hit the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night will be seen in Macklemore’s next music video, and they also got a preview of his new album that doesn’t drop until next month.

The 39-year-old Seattle native — who is a partial owner and mega-fan of the team — recorded his next music video at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, and fans were involved.

Macklemore has had local crowds in his music videos before. A huge crowd took over Broadway on Capitol Hill for hours in July 2013 as Macklemore’s team shot the video for the song White Walls, while he rapped from the roof of Dick’s Drive-In. The event became sort of a block party, and Broadway was shut down for eight hours.

Macklemore and former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch both have a small ownership stake with the Kraken and have both promoted the “Hockey is for Everyone” campaign. It encourages young fans from diverse backgrounds to try skating and hockey.

