Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Amazon employees return to the office beginning May 1

Feb 17, 2023, 11:11 AM
amazon work from home...
The exterior of The Spheres is seen at the Amazon.com Inc. headquarters on November 14, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
(Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Amazon has officially announced the end of their full-time work-from-home policy for corporate employees, according to an announcement from CEO Andy Jassy Friday morning.

Employees will soon be required to spend at least three days a week working from the office, according to a memo from Jassy shared with Amazon employees.

Gee & Ursula: Should we work from home forever, or is it time to return to the office?

According to Jassy, working remotely full-time had impacted company culture and made it harder to collaborate on important innovations.

“It’s easier to learn, model, practice, and strengthen our culture when we’re in the office together most of the time and surrounded by our colleagues,” Jassy wrote. “It’s especially true for new people (and we’ve hired a lot of people in the pandemic); but it’s also true for people of all tenures at Amazon. When you’re in-person, people tend to be more engaged, observant, and attuned to what’s happening in the meetings and the cultural clues being communicated.”

This is a major shift in the company’s policy of allowing individual managers to decide when and if their employees are required to be in the office.

Jassy said that a team of top-level executives and himself decided at a meeting earlier this week that employees need to be in the office “the majority of the time.”

A “small minority” of roles won’t be required to work from the office though, including sales staff and customer support.

Amazon isn’t the only tech company that has reversed course on its work-from-home policy, with Google bringing employees back into the office three days a week in the spring of 2022.

While the change is expected to have some hiccups, Jassy acknowledged it is essential that, in the coming months, staff moves back to in-person work to participate in Amazon’s company culture.

“I know that for some employees, adjusting again to a new way of working will take some time. But I’m very optimistic about the positive impact this will have in how we serve and invent on behalf of customers, as well as on the growth and success of our employees,” Jassy said.

Amazon plans to implement the change on May 1.

Local News

Bill Kaczaraba

More than 200 neglected bunnies seized by Pierce Co. Animal Control

Pierce County Animal Control made its largest single seizure of animals in one day.
14 hours ago
Agate Pass Bridge...
Nate Connors

Weekend Traffic Report: Agate Pass Bridge to alternate traffic

From lane closures to major events clogging up the roads this weekend, this weekend's traffic presents some unique challenges.
14 hours ago
Seattle snow...
L.B. Gilbert

Snow could return to Puget Sound next week as temperatures plummet

A cold weather pattern is headed toward the Puget Sound region next week, with an increased likelihood of snow.
14 hours ago
road rage...
Lisa Brooks

State Patrol search for road rage shooter on SR-16 in Tacoma

The Washington State Patrol hopes anybody who saw a road rage shooting happen on State Route 16 Thursday evening will come forward.
14 hours ago
File - The Microsoft Bing logo and the website's page are shown in this photo taken in New York on ...
Associated Press

Is Bing too belligerent? Microsoft looks to tame AI chatbot

Microsoft's newly revamped Bing search engine can write recipes and songs and quickly explain just about anything it can find on the internet.
14 hours ago
mill creek...
Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

Mill Creek home destroyed in fire was 90% renovated

A home under renovation in Mill Creek was destroyed in a fire early Friday.
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Amazon employees return to the office beginning May 1