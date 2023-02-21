Close
LOCAL NEWS

1 dead, another injured after shooting near King Smoke Shop

Feb 20, 2023, 5:39 PM
The Seattle Police Department (SPD) reported two people sustained gunshot wounds near the King Smoke Shop on 15th Avenue in Ballard. One person was found dead on scene and a 38-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

2 dead, 2 injured after stabbing at Kitsap County addiction recovery house

SPD reported they have a potential shooting suspect in custody.

Eastbound 80th Street is closed from 15th Avenue, according to SPD.

This is a developing story

