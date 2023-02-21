1 dead, another injured after shooting near King Smoke Shop

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) reported two people sustained gunshot wounds near the King Smoke Shop on 15th Avenue in Ballard. One person was found dead on scene and a 38-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police investigating a shooting in the 7700 block of 15th Avenue Northwest. Two located with gunshot wound injuries. Potential suspect in custody. PIO responding to location. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) February 21, 2023

SPD reported they have a potential shooting suspect in custody.

Eastbound 80th Street is closed from 15th Avenue, according to SPD.

This is a developing story