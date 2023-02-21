LOCAL NEWS
1 dead, another injured after shooting near King Smoke Shop
Feb 20, 2023, 5:39 PM
The Seattle Police Department (SPD) reported two people sustained gunshot wounds near the King Smoke Shop on 15th Avenue in Ballard. One person was found dead on scene and a 38-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
2 dead, 2 injured after stabbing at Kitsap County addiction recovery house
Police investigating a shooting in the 7700 block of 15th Avenue Northwest. Two located with gunshot wound injuries. Potential suspect in custody. PIO responding to location. More information when available.
— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) February 21, 2023
SPD reported they have a potential shooting suspect in custody.
Eastbound 80th Street is closed from 15th Avenue, according to SPD.
This is a developing story