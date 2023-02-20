2 dead, 2 injured after stabbing at Kitsap County addiction recovery house

Update 3:08 p.m.:

One of the injured victims is in critical condition, according to Harborview Medical Center.

Original story:

Multiple stabbings occurred at an addiction recovery house last night in Central Kitsap County, leaving two people dead and two others wounded. Deputies found the suspect, a 29-year-old Bellevue man who had been living at the house, holding a knife outside.

“There were four victims altogether, two injured, two who are deceased,” Kitsap County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Ken Dickinson told KIRO Newsradio. “The two injured victims and one of the deceased were residents of this home and the fourth, who is a female, has yet to be identified. She was visiting the home so she was not a resident.”

Two other roommates called 911 to report the stabbing, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The two callers both escaped from the house. They both got to safe locations until we could arrive and they, as far as I know, suffered no injuries,” Dickinson said.

The suspect is in the Kitsap County Jail, facing two counts of first-degree murder and an additional count of assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect was reportedly undergoing drug treatment and was found with a butcher knife.

One of the two people killed at the live-in treatment center is identified as a 51-year-old central Kitsap man. The sheriff’s office reported that the two wounded victims are hospitalized with serious injuries.

Dickinson described the scene as “gruesome,” but believes the crime was a one-time occurrence.

“This is an isolated incident, there was no threat to the community,” Dickinson said. “The person who’s responsible for this is in custody. We’re not looking for anyone, there’s no other danger to the community.”

The motive for the incident remains unclear.

This is a developing story.