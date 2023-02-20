Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

2 dead, 2 injured after stabbing at Kitsap County addiction recovery house

Feb 20, 2023, 2:55 PM | Updated: 3:12 pm
kitsap county...
(Photo courtesy of Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)
(Photo courtesy of Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture BY
Your best source for local news

Update 3:08 p.m.: 

One of the injured victims is in critical condition, according to Harborview Medical Center.

Original story:

Multiple stabbings occurred at an addiction recovery house last night in Central Kitsap County, leaving two people dead and two others wounded. Deputies found the suspect, a 29-year-old Bellevue man who had been living at the house, holding a knife outside.

“There were four victims altogether, two injured, two who are deceased,” Kitsap County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Ken Dickinson told KIRO Newsradio. “The two injured victims and one of the deceased were residents of this home and the fourth, who is a female, has yet to be identified. She was visiting the home so she was not a resident.”

Police investigating 2nd homicide in 3 months at Auburn house

Two other roommates called 911 to report the stabbing, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The two callers both escaped from the house. They both got to safe locations until we could arrive and they, as far as I know, suffered no injuries,” Dickinson said.

The suspect is in the Kitsap County Jail, facing two counts of first-degree murder and an additional count of assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect was reportedly undergoing drug treatment and was found with a butcher knife.

One of the two people killed at the live-in treatment center is identified as a 51-year-old central Kitsap man. The sheriff’s office reported that the two wounded victims are hospitalized with serious injuries.

Dickinson described the scene as “gruesome,” but believes the crime was a one-time occurrence.

Bothell man arrested for sex-related crime; second-time in four months

“This is an isolated incident, there was no threat to the community,” Dickinson said. “The person who’s responsible for this is in custody. We’re not looking for anyone, there’s no other danger to the community.”

The motive for the incident remains unclear.

This is a developing story.

Local News

Bothell sex crime...
Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Bothell man arrested for sex-related crime; second-time in four months

A Bothell man was arrested Wednesday after officers served a search warrant related to a sexual assault investigation.
15 hours ago
avalanche...
Frank Sumrall

Avalanche threat looms in mountains as colder weather arrives

Winter weather is still on the docket this week with a cold front coming into the Puget Sound region, bringing both snow and high winds.
15 hours ago
Auburn homicide...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Police investigating 2nd homicide in 3 months at Auburn house

A home in the 30800 block of Military Road South in Auburn is the site of a second homicide investigation in the past three months.
15 hours ago
FILE - New Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant speaks during an inauguration ceremony for city...
Associated Press

Seattle considers historic law barring caste discrimination

If the Seattle City Council approves it Tuesday, Seattle will become the first U.S. city to specifically outlaw caste discrimination.
15 hours ago
seattle police policy...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Police investigating carjacking, kidnapping in Seattle neighborhood

Seattle police are investigating a carjacking and kidnapping on Saturday morning in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood.
15 hours ago
Seattle U. basketball...
Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle’s ‘other’ Division 1 men’s basketball team has lofty goals

The Seattle University men's basketball team won a WAC regular season championship last year looking to make a mark in Division 1.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
2 dead, 2 injured after stabbing at Kitsap County addiction recovery house