Police investigating 2nd homicide in 3 months at Auburn house

King County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide in Auburn Monday after finding a man dead following a report of a fight and shooting.

Shortly after 3 a.m., deputies were called to a home in the 30800 block of Military Road South.

Deputies arrived to find the front door open and found a man dead inside, who appeared to have been shot.

“Sounds like a stranger had entered the house — they said they didn’t know the person,” King County Sheriff’s Deputy Megan Ross told KIRO Newsradio. “We’ll see if there’s some sort of connection and maybe the victim did know this person. [It’s] very unlikely that someone would just randomly break into your home.”

The King County Sheriff’s Office said deputies had previously been at the property in November in connection with a separate homicide investigation.

KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell says there is no word on suspects or if the two investigations are related at this time.

Developing: Police presence growing outside home in Auburn as detectives investigate a second homicide here in just 3 months. Deputies say a 911 caller reported a break-in around 3am. When they got here, deputies found a man shot to death. pic.twitter.com/hY0CCg7Vp8 — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) February 20, 2023

Detectives with the KCSO Major Crimes Unit are conducting the investigation.

“This case is currently open and active and there are no additional details at this time. We will update when we have further information,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell contributed to this report.