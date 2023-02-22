Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
JASON RANTZ

Rantz: Sound Transit staff must be fired, agency dismantled

Feb 21, 2023, 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:36 pm
Photo courtesy of The Jason Rantz Show Photo courtesy of The Jason Rantz Show
Jason Rantz's Profile Picture BY
The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

It’s time to fire nearly all Sound Transit staff, dismantle the agency, and restart from scratch. Their incompetence is too much.

I took the light rail to Sea-Tac Airport ahead of the long weekend. As usual, the service didn’t meet my already low expectations. It’s difficult to get to the platform and the trains are filthy because Sound Transit staff allow the homeless to use it as shelter space and a drug den. Its clueless, high-paid CEO doesn’t care, and neither does the staff.

Heading to the downtown station with luggage, I looked for a working elevator. It’s usually futile, as the elevators are often broken and, when they do work, you have to hold your breath on the way down because of the pungent smell of urine. This time, one elevator shaft was gated off and the other was occupied by drug addicts smoking fentanyl. They are allowed to occupy the area because Democrats legalized drugs and Sound Transit security is nowhere to be found.

The escalators, of course, are almost all broken. They’re almost always all broken. Sound Transit is incapable of operating escalators, so we shouldn’t be too shocked that their projects are always overscheduled and over budget. Like others, I was forced to carry my heavy luggage down multiple flights of stairs. Imagine what the elderly or disabled go through since Sound Transit sure doesn’t care.

Sound Transit project threatens century-old church in Lynnwood

Onboard experience as bad as getting to the station

Once on the train, I spotted three homeless people. Two were passed out, one sprawled across multiple seats and one hunched over in the back.

When one appeared to be getting high, the couple seated in front of him wisely decided to go somewhere else. At one point, a Sound Transit employee hopped on the train and sat a few rows in front of two homeless while staring in the direction of the sprawled-out homeless man. Did the staff member say anything or call security? Of course not.

Once I got to the airport, I was greeted on the platform by a homeless man yelling something incoherent to someone before asking another for a cigarette lighter. And, of course, only one escalator was working, causing a logjam of passengers trying to catch their flights.

How does it get this bad?

How does Sound Transit get this bad? It’s a combination of a few factors.

First, you have Seattle urbanists who will always make excuses because they’re members of the transit cult. They’re so desperate to get you out of cars and onto transit, they don’t really care about the service. To them, it’s about signaling their virtue as mass transit users — as if that makes them morally superior to those of you who drive. But they also think any criticism of mass transit will hurt its chances of expansion. It’s an ignorant view, of course. A product that meets basic expectations and is easy to ride will bring more customers.

Complain about the open drug use? They’ll accuse you of stigmatizing addiction. That’s not a bad thing, by the way: Addiction should be seen as deadly. We want them off drugs, not on them. Annoyed about escalators or elevators not working? Though they’d be the first ones to call out ableism, they’ll tell you to take the stairs because exercise is good for you. Bothered by the homeless? Though the urbanist won’t invite the homeless into their own home, they’ll scold you for not being compassionate. To them, it’s compassionate to let people get high and pass out on transit.

Second, you have a worthless CEO in Julie Timm, who is paid $375,000 annually, plus benefits. It’s a great gig if you can get it — not doing anything to improve service, but demanding billions more to complete projects that will also consistently disappoint taxpayers and visitors. She appears to spend much more time talking on Twitter with other urbanists who don’t think living through this poor service is virtuous. So long as you take no pride in your work or feel a calling to do something productive with your life, you too can be an overpaid CEO.

Third, you have Sound Transit managers and leaders who are equally disinterested as the CEO. Any Sound Transit staffer who takes pride in their work would be embarrassed by this agency. They would seek employment elsewhere. They stay with Sound Transit, not to make it worth taking, but because they can get away with doing the absolute bare minimum, knowing it’s almost impossible to be fired as a government worker.

Sound Transit is in the state it’s in by design. If we want people to actually take Sound Transit, especially with such limited options on where it goes, we need to fire the staff, dismantle the board, and start from scratch. Light rail could be worthwhile, we just need employees and leaders who are capable of and interested in a working agency.

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast. Follow @JasonRantz on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook. Check back frequently for more news and analysis.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-6pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

Franklin High School sick out...
Frank Sumrall

Franklin HS teacher arrested for having sex with student

A teacher from Franklin High School in Seattle has been arrested for having an ongoing sexual relationship with a student.
19 hours ago
King County Flyer...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: King County may discipline worker upset over woke flyer

A King County staff member is in hot water for an alleged "troubling act of vandalism," after tearing down a 'woke flyer.'
2 days ago
King County Sherriff assist...
Frank Sumrall

Dunn pushes to get unvaccinated employees their jobs back post-mandate

According to Reagan Dunn, more than 300 state employees were terminated because they refused to get the vaccine.
5 days ago
AI...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Cops livid after Seattle Police Department ‘spied’ on them with AI

The department, according to the Seattle Police Officer's Guild, was proactively reviewing body cam footage instead of using it to respond to complaints.
5 days ago
cannabis retailers...
Frank Sumrall

Lynnwood pot shop owner: Thieves cause over $100K in damages

"We've had 12 burglaries, two drive-thru burglaries, and two armed robberies," said Mike Redmond, co-owner of Green Lady Marijuana.
6 days ago
Encampments...
Frank Sumrall

WA Rep. fed up as homeless authority refuses to sweep encampments

KCRHA claimed, according to Jason Rantz, it cannot remove the homeless within certain encampments unless they have permanent housing.
6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Rantz: Sound Transit staff must be fired, agency dismantled