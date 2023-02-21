Franklin HS teacher arrested for having sex with student

A 32-year-old teacher from Franklin High School in Seattle has been arrested and is accused of having an ongoing sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

“[The victim] reported to me that she has been involved in a consensual sexual relationship with one of her teachers,” the investigating officer wrote in his police report, obtained by The Jason Rantz Show on AM 770 KTTH. “Their intimate relationship began on Feb. 2, 2023.”

Police said the two communicated through Discord, email, and text message, with the victim stating that more than 3,000 text messages were exchanged between the two, according to officers.

In a court appearance, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) argued there was probable cause for five counts of sexual misconduct with a minor in the first degree and an additional count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes. A judge agreed, according to KCPAO spokesperson Casey McNerthney.

KCPAO also argued the bail should be set at $250,000 because they believed the suspect is a threat to the community. The first appearance judge set the bail at $100,000.

Formal charges are expected to be filed soon.