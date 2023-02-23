Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Expanded sports betting in Washington state on hold (for now)

Feb 23, 2023, 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:37 am
Sports betting in Washington may have to be determined by the U.S. Supreme Court. (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
KIRO Newsradio staff's Profile Picture BY
Here for what's next

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday that would have opened the door for expanded sports betting in Washington state.

Kirkland-based Maverick Gaming filed the complaint last year against Governor Jay Inslee, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, and members of the Washington State Gambling Commission. Maverick Gaming sought to strike down a state law that limits sports betting to casinos owned by tribal nations. The lawsuit accused state and federal officials of granting a “discriminatory tribal gaming monopoly” to tribal casinos.

State senate passes bill that would ban pre-employment cannabis tests

Last October, the Shoalwater Bay Tribe filed a motion to dismiss the case on the grounds that its gambling activities would suffer if the lawsuit was successful but also that it could not be part of the case under “sovereign immunity.” Chief Judge David Estudillo of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington agreed, ruling the lawsuit posed “a substantial risk” to the “sovereign interests” of Indian tribes who entered into legal agreements with the state to administer sports betting.

Maverick Gaming said in a statement to KIRO Newsradio: “We expect that this will be resolved by the Supreme Court of the United States, and we will appeal [the] decision.”

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson praised the ruling, saying Maverick Gaming “sought to undermine tribal sovereignty by interfering with tribal nations’ right to self-determination.” His office also asserts, “gaming revenue has helped lift many tribal members above the poverty line across the country and provided strong employment opportunities for tribal members.”

In 2018, the Supreme Court struck down a 1992 federal law that effectively banned commercial sports betting in most states. That decision led Washington lawmakers to pass a law in 2020 allowing the state Gambling Commission to enter into compacts with Washington tribes to allow sports wagering within a tribal casino and its surrounding premises, using a geofenced virtual perimeter to block any outside access. The law went into effect on a case-by-case basis in September 2021.

Snoqualmie Casino was the first to offer a sports betting book in the fall of 2021. A total of 15 tribes now have sports betting agreements.

Legislation was introduced last month that would have allowed any existing cardroom or racetrack in Washington state to obtain a sports betting license. SB 5587/HB 1630, sponsored by State Senators King and Liias, and State Representatives Walen and Springer, respectively, did not make it out of committee before the deadline last Friday.

Local News

job fair...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Hiring: U.S. Postal Service holding job fairs Feb. 23 to 28

The United States Postal Service is holding four job fairs for hopeful applicants in Seattle and SeaTac from February 23 - 28.
11 hours ago
Auburn bail...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Man who allegedly attempted kidnapping barista is free on bail

A man police say tried to pull a barista through a drive-through window in Auburn is out of jail Thursday.
11 hours ago
robbery...
Lisa Brooks

Tacoma man arrested on suspicion of murdering 4-month-old boy

A 23-year-old Tacoma man has been arrested on suspicion of murder charges, following the death of an infant in an apartment.
11 hours ago
Seattle cold...
Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle freeze: Cold temperatures linger, ice remains an issue

The cold temperatures Thursday morning are in the mid to upper 20s. Over the morning hours, expect some light snow showers across the region.
11 hours ago
snow...
Nicole Jennings

Flight cancellations, delays continue at Sea-Tac Airport today

The winter storm hitting Washington led to hundreds of flight delays at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday.
1 day ago
cannabis...
Jordan Duncan, KIRO 7 News

State senate passes bill that would ban pre-employment cannabis tests

A bill that would eliminate cannabis tests as a condition of employment was passed by the Washington State Senate on Wednesday.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Expanded sports betting in Washington state on hold (for now)