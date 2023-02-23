Construction worker rescued after being pinned 45 feet in the air

Seattle firefighters rescued a 35-year-old construction worker who was pinned on an elevated conveyor belt early Thursday around 8:40 a.m., near the 5200 block of Shilshole Avenue North in the Ballard neighborhood.

“When our crews arrived on scene, they requested additional resources to have a Rescue One company here to bring specialized equipment to cut through a metal plate that was pinning down the construction worker,” David Cuerpo, a Seattle Fire official, told KIRO Newsradio. “In this case, the patient was able to walk down the conveyor belt to paramedics below.”

The man was trapped under a steel plate for almost an hour.

The man is in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center.

KIRO Newsradio’s Kate Stone contributed to this story.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.