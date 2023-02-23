Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Construction worker rescued after being pinned 45 feet in the air

Feb 23, 2023, 11:19 AM | Updated: 12:36 pm
Mechanical accident...
Seattle firefighters rescued a 35-year-old construction worker who was pinned on an elevated conveyor belt early Thursday in Ballard (Photo by Kate Stone/KIRO Newsradio)
(Photo by Kate Stone/KIRO Newsradio)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle firefighters rescued a 35-year-old construction worker who was pinned on an elevated conveyor belt early Thursday around 8:40 a.m., near the 5200 block of Shilshole Avenue North in the Ballard neighborhood.

“When our crews arrived on scene, they requested additional resources to have a Rescue One company here to bring specialized equipment to cut through a metal plate that was pinning down the construction worker,” David Cuerpo, a Seattle Fire official, told KIRO Newsradio. “In this case, the patient was able to walk down the conveyor belt to paramedics below.”

Expanded sports betting in Washington state on hold (for now)

The man was trapped under a steel plate for almost an hour.

The man is in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center.

KIRO Newsradio’s Kate Stone contributed to this story.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Local News

sports betting...
Kate Stone

Expanded sports betting in Washington state currently on hold

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday that would have opened the door for expanded sports betting in Washington state.
13 hours ago
job fair...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Hiring: U.S. Postal Service holding job fairs Feb. 23 to 28

The United States Postal Service is holding four job fairs for hopeful applicants in Seattle and SeaTac from February 23 - 28.
13 hours ago
Auburn bail...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Man who allegedly attempted kidnapping barista is free on bail

A man police say tried to pull a barista through a drive-through window in Auburn is out of jail Thursday.
13 hours ago
robbery...
Lisa Brooks

Tacoma man arrested on suspicion of murdering 4-month-old boy

A 23-year-old Tacoma man has been arrested on suspicion of murder charges, following the death of an infant in an apartment.
13 hours ago
Seattle cold...
Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle freeze: Cold temperatures linger, ice remains an issue

The cold temperatures Thursday morning are in the mid to upper 20s. Over the morning hours, expect some light snow showers across the region.
13 hours ago
snow...
Nicole Jennings

Flight cancellations, delays continue at Sea-Tac Airport today

The winter storm hitting Washington led to hundreds of flight delays at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Construction worker rescued after being pinned 45 feet in the air