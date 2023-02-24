Close
LOCAL NEWS

Report: Russell Wilson wanted Pete Carroll, John Schneider fired

Feb 24, 2023, 9:02 AM | Updated: 9:18 am
Pete Carroll Russell Wilson...
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos shake hands after their game at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

In an article in The Athletic, former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wanted coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider fired before he was traded to the Broncos.

The story used anonymous sources and said that Wilson made the request in February 2022.

Wilson was quick in denying the report saying Pete Carroll “was a father figure” to him.

Mountain coaster adds dimension to Leavenworth as tourist destination

However, KIRO Newsradio’s Gee Scott said on Seattle’s Morning News, “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

“Because I look at the people that wrote the article. I actually respect some of the writers that wrote that article. And I know how the media game goes,” Scott explained. “Russell, I guarantee knew about this article. Yeah. Before they have to ask for a contract. Yep. So instead, there’s some back channel, probably stuff going on. So he waits for the article to hit. Then he responds. That tweet made me lean into thinking, okay, there’s a little bit more smoke there.”

Gee said there’s something going on with Russell and that he’s changed since he was the Seahawks’ captain.

“I don’t understand what’s going on. I don’t get it. I don’t know what changed. I remember the Russell of 2012. And I remember the Russell of 2013. And I gotta tell you guys, I really loved Russell during that time. And something happened. I don’t know what it is. Money, fame? But even here we are current day. And back to this article. Do I believe it? If I was a betting man, yeah. Because narcissism will do that. For some reason. I do believe that in this.”

In The Athletic it was reported that:

Wilson was convinced that Carroll and Schneider were inhibiting his quest to win additional Super Bowls and individual awards, according to league sources who spoke to The Athletic on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the details. The quarterback had a preferred replacement in mind: Sean Payton, who had recently stepped down from the New Orleans Saints. Wilson placed his request to fire the coach and GM in February 2022. Within days of his call, top team officials met and decided to pursue trading the nine-time Pro Bowler, per sources. Payton and Wilson are now united in Denver after the Broncos hired the coach this offseason.”

