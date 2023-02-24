Mountain coaster adds dimension to Leavenworth as tourist destination

It’s promoted as “the first alpine coaster in Washington state” and it opens in May in Leavenworth.

“So it’s a little different than a regular roller coaster. It’s pretty exciting,” John Sutherland, general manager of Leavenworth Adventure Park said. “Because, you know, you really create your own experience. It’s about half a mile from downtown.”

Appearing on KIRO Newsradio’s Seattle’s Morning News, Sutherland said, “You have individual sleds where one or two people can ride and they’re what that hill carried like a roller coaster, basically. But you kind of create your own experience by controlling your speed all the way down. And oh really fast for or, you know, have a nice scenic ride and the view from up there is pretty mind-boggling. It is stunning.”

The Leavenworth Adventure Park is scheduled to open in May and be a family-oriented addition to the area.

“We’ll also have this custom climbing wall that will have four lanes on if it was basically it’s a sculpture that was sculpted by a local artist. We’ll have a bunch of trampolines and activities for kids. And then we have an 8,500-square-foot lodge that will have a couple of grab-and-go food stations and a beautiful place to sit and watch everything. So I think, you know, for family activities like this, it’ll be a really great addition.”

Leavenworth is probably best known for Oktober Fest. It’s also home to shops, restaurants, hiking, and tubing options.

“So it’s really been kind of a year-round destination for quite a while. But one thing that is true, that we realized was that most tourists don’t truly come to a high tricycle Ridge, or they come in to see the town, which is kind of a work of art in itself. And, but there are not tons for families to do,” Sutherland said.

