Getaway driver in ‘Lakewood 4’ case will stand a fourth trial

The accused getaway driver in the ambush killings of four Lakewood Police officers in November 2009 will face a fourth trial. His third trial ended in a hung jury Thursday.

“Well, it’s extraordinary for a case to be tried three times,” attorney Mark Lindquist said. “It’s almost unheard of for there to be a fourth trial.”

Lindquist was the elected Pierce County Prosecutor when Sergeant Mark Renninger, Officer Tina Griswold, Officer Ronald Owens, and Officer Greg Richards were fatally shot at a Parkland coffee shop before their shift began on Nov. 29, 2009.

“I was at the crime scene shortly after the murders. Some of those images are seared into my mind forever. It was traumatic for the community,” Linquist said.

The gunman, Maurice Clemmons, was later killed in a confrontation with police.

Darcus Allen is accused of giving Clemmons a ride to and from the coffee shop.

Prosecutors maintain Allen knew about Clemmons’ murderous plans. Allen denies that.

Allen was convicted of premeditated murder in 2011 and sentenced to 420 years in prison, but the Washington State Supreme Court threw out the conviction in 2015, saying that a trial attorney — for the prosecution — gave incorrect information to the jury.

Allen’s second trial last ended in a hung jury last fall.

On Thursday, jurors in Allen’s third trial said they could not agree on a verdict and the judge, again, declared a mistrial.

Prosecutors intend to take the case to trial again.

Lindquist said time is not on their side. “The case is not fresh in people’s minds, the evidence is somewhat stale, and it’s a more difficult case to try.”

When asked if yet another jury can’t reach a verdict in Allen’s next trial, Linquist said, “The prosecution has given the jurors now a fourth opportunity, and if the jurors can’t agree on a conviction, it’s time to respect that and move on.”

A new trial has been set for April 20. It will be Allen’s fourth time going to court for the same alleged crime.

