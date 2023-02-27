Microsoft employee improving after stabbing by stranger

A Microsoft employee is now in satisfactory condition after a vicious, unprovoked attack last Wednesday near the tech giant’s campus in Redmond.

The suspect, who also works at Microsoft, was charged two days later with attempted murder.

In fact, a spokesman for the King County prosecutor says they rush-filed the case because the crime was so heinous.

The victim was attacked by a fellow Microsoft employee, still a complete stranger, ending up with life-threatening injuries.

“This was the kind of attack the people are exactly fearful of,” said Casey McNerthney, a prosecutor spokesman.

The attack left a 26-year-old employee of the tech giant in a battle for his life and landed 27-year-old Joseph Richard Cantrell in the King County Jail.

The prosecutor said the suspect, a native of Georgia, has few ties to the state and did not know the victim.

“Yeah, that’s one of the parts that’s so concerning about this,” said McNerthney, “that the first case we get for this person in King County is such a serious one, attempted murder. And then to know that the person who was victimized here was just walking down the street, and had no connection to the defendant.”

According to court documents, Cantrell walked up yelling as 26-year-old Vincent Labonte’ stood, waiting for the light at 156th Avenue Northeast and Northeast Turing Street just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Labonte’ told investigators he felt a stab to his neck as Cantrell passed. He fell to the ground and a passerby yelled at Cantrell to stop. The suspect fled into the Verde Esterra Park building where he was captured on Microsoft security cameras. Several Redmond police officers surrounded the building, trapping Cantrell inside.

Some seven hours later, they executed a search warrant and took the Georgia native into custody. They released photos of the knife Cantrell allegedly used.

It left many in the community rattled.

“I was super shocked,” said Redmond resident Simon, “because I know they are building a subway right here. So, I hope police can just enhance security around here even though it’s a Microsoft campus.”

The victim’s wife spoke to KIRO 7 by telephone. She said he was sleeping in his hospital room.

As for the suspect, a judge set his bail at $2 million. He remains in the King County Jail.