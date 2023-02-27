Close
CHOKEPOINTS

Time to pay up or face Good to Go! toll fees and penalties

Feb 27, 2023, 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:34 am
SR 99 tunnel toll, WSDOT...
WSDOT signs at the SR 99 tunnel in Seattle. (KIRO 7)
(KIRO 7)
Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

Have you checked your Good to Go account or searched those piles of mail in your house for a forgotten toll bill? You only have a day to settle your tab before late fees return.

Good to Go stopped charging late fees and civil penalties for unpaid toll bills in June of 2021.

SR-520 Montlake Project to hit milestone this weekend

It was a way to ease the financial pain for users during the pandemic, and the system was getting a top to bottom upgrade, including a new website.

That grace period ends Wednesday.

If you haven’t been paying your toll bills, you could be in for a significant shock. Not only do you have to pay all those unpaid tolls, but if they are late, you will face a $5 late fee. If you blow that off, you will be facing a $40 civil penalty, and that $40 applies to every unpaid toll.

That can add up really quickly.

If you fail to pay those civil penalties, a hold will be placed on your registration, meaning you won’t be able to get your new tabs until you settle your bill.

If you’re in this situation, you can always hit up the Good to Go department and take advantage of the one-time fee and penalty forgiveness program. You still have to pay all your unpaid tolls, but you can get the rest wiped away.

If you are a pay-by-mail driver, you can also save money retroactively. All you need to do is set up a Good to Go account, and those two extra dollars in tolls for using pay by mail will be reduced to $0.25. That’s a $1.75 savings per toll.

Plan on long wait times Monday and Tuesday if you’re using the call centers. Volumes are expected to be high with all the procrastinators.

