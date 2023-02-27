Close
Woodland Park Zoo releases lineup for ZooTunes 2023

Feb 27, 2023, 3:54 PM | Updated: 4:11 pm
Woodland Park Zoo...
Woodland Park Zoo has announced its ZooTunes concert lineup. (zoo.org)
(zoo.org)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

You’ll have to wait until March 3 — at 10 a.m. — to buy tickets to the ZooTunes summer concert series, but the musical lineup has just been released.

For newcomers to the area, ZooTunes is the Woodland Park Zoo’s musical contribution to summer. It has been going on for almost four decades.

ZooTunes is a key fundraising event for the zoo, with proceeds supporting animal care, local and global conservation programs, and education programs.

Seattle’s Bumbershoot is back for a post-pandemic performance

The lineup this year includes the following:

  • Indigo Girls / Neko Case (June 28th and 29th)
  • Jason Bell and the 400 Unit with Deer Tick (July 5th)
  • Nickel Creek with Monica Martin (July 6th)
  • The Dead South with Corb Lund (July 17th)
  • Blues Traveler / Big Head Todd and the Monsters (July 23rd)
  • The Mountain Goats with Blitzen Trapper (August 8th)
  • Father John Misty with Shabazz Palaces (August 10th)
  • An Evening with Patti Smith (August 16th)
  • Tegan and Sara (August 17th)
  • Japanese Breakfast with Built to Spill (August 20th)
  • The Flaming Lips performing “Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots” (August 23rd)

Again, tickets go on sale March 3.

