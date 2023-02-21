Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle’s Bumbershoot is back for a post-pandemic performance

Feb 21, 2023, 1:47 PM
Bumbershoot...
Passersby on the fountain lawn at Bumbershoot, Saturday, August 30th, 2008. (File)
(File)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A late summer Seattle tradition is back. Bumbershoot returns in 2023 on the grounds of Seattle Center after a three-year hiatus.

If you have an extra $50, tickets go on sale Feb. 24 at 10 a.m., while the festival itself runs from Sept. 2-3.

For those of you new to town, it’s hard to describe Bumbershoot other than to say it is a celebration of creativity and the arts — something vaguely similar to Puget Sound’s version of Burning Man.

On their webpage, they describe the performances as:

  • ROLLER SKATING
  • NAIL ART
  • WRESTLING
  • WITCHES
  • DRAG
  • POLE DANCING
  • SIGN SPINNERS
  • FREE-RANGE ARTISTS
  • OUT OF SIGHT
  • PERFORMANCE ART
  • AUGMENTED REALITY
  • CONTEMPORARY ART
  • FILM
  • VINTAGE CLOTHING
  • ROBOTS
  • BURLESKAROAKE
  • LARGE-SCALE SCULPTURE
  • MODERN DANCE
  • REMOTE-CONTROLLED SCULPTURE
  • PHOTOGRAPHY
  • DIGITAL ARTS
  • CULINARY ARTS
  • TATTOO RUNWAY
  • EXTREME POGO STICK
  • DOUBLE DUTCH
  • MAKE-UP ARTISTS
  • CAT CIRCUS
  • …AND MUSIC

Ross: Will a Road Usage Charge replace gas tax?

You’ll find artists, such as Ellen Sutton Fein.

“I am a 17-year-old fashion designer, creating garments out of my home studio while also attending Garfield High School,” Fein wrote on the Bumbershoot website. “I am still experimenting with mediums and trying to find my style, but l love creating works of art in the form of clothing.

“I have made formal dresses, dresses entirely from paper, pants made from circles of recycled scraps and more,” she continued. “I enjoy pouring countless hours into my pieces and explaining- at length- the obscure and in depth meaning behind them.”

Or Peyka Grayson, a duel-licensed cosmetologist and manicurist with more than 11 years of experience in the beauty industry.

“[Grayson] specializes in quality luxury nails. Utilizing nails as a canvas for artistic expression. From simplicity to realistic hand paintings, 3D sculptures, abstract, encapsulated liquid, nail piercings and jewelry the list goes on,” Bumbershoot wrote on its website. “She takes nails to new dimensions with an innovative nostalgic flare. Inspired by nature, fashion, music, and more. Her work acquired the title ‘The Picasso of Nail Art Art‘ by King 5 News.”

The music lineup is expected to be announced soon, according to the Bumbershoot website.

If it’s anything like previous years, tickets sell out fast.

Local News

harrell...
Frank Sumrall

Mayor Harrell’s State of Seattle address: ‘A lot to be optimistic about’

"There's no better example of where this unabashed boldness is needed than our downtown," Harrell said this afternoon during his address.
17 hours ago
Snoqualmie train...
Ranji Sinha, KIRO 7 News

A part of Pacific Northwest Rail history rolls into Snoqualmie

A piece of PNW Rail history rolled into Snoqualmie as the Northwest Railway Museum saved one particular rail car from the scrap heap.
17 hours ago
power outage...
Frank Sumrall

Car accident leaves thousands without power near Beacon Hill

A car accident has knocked out power for approximately 8,000 customers in Seattle, spanning from Yesler Terrace to North Beacon Hill.
17 hours ago
Seattle Traffic...
Dave Ross

Ross: Will a Road Usage Charge replace gas tax?

House Bill 1832 would set up a voluntary program to test the practicality of a Road Usage Charge to replace the gas tax.
17 hours ago
ferries...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Washington State Ferries back in service after weather, mechanical issues

Two Washington ferry routes are temporarily not operating Tuesday morning following strong overnight winds across the Puget Sound.
17 hours ago
Unpaid tickets...
Bill Kaczaraba

Pay up! Unpaid Seattle parking, traffic tickets being collected

It's time to pay up! The Seattle Municipal Court has started collections on unpaid parking and traffic tickets.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Seattle’s Bumbershoot is back for a post-pandemic performance