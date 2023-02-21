Seattle’s Bumbershoot is back for a post-pandemic performance

A late summer Seattle tradition is back. Bumbershoot returns in 2023 on the grounds of Seattle Center after a three-year hiatus.

If you have an extra $50, tickets go on sale Feb. 24 at 10 a.m., while the festival itself runs from Sept. 2-3.

For those of you new to town, it’s hard to describe Bumbershoot other than to say it is a celebration of creativity and the arts — something vaguely similar to Puget Sound’s version of Burning Man.

On their webpage, they describe the performances as:

ROLLER SKATING

NAIL ART

WRESTLING

WITCHES

DRAG

POLE DANCING

SIGN SPINNERS

FREE-RANGE ARTISTS

OUT OF SIGHT

PERFORMANCE ART

AUGMENTED REALITY

CONTEMPORARY ART

FILM

VINTAGE CLOTHING

ROBOTS

BURLESKAROAKE

LARGE-SCALE SCULPTURE

MODERN DANCE

REMOTE-CONTROLLED SCULPTURE

PHOTOGRAPHY

DIGITAL ARTS

CULINARY ARTS

TATTOO RUNWAY

EXTREME POGO STICK

DOUBLE DUTCH

MAKE-UP ARTISTS

CAT CIRCUS

…AND MUSIC

You’ll find artists, such as Ellen Sutton Fein.

“I am a 17-year-old fashion designer, creating garments out of my home studio while also attending Garfield High School,” Fein wrote on the Bumbershoot website. “I am still experimenting with mediums and trying to find my style, but l love creating works of art in the form of clothing.

“I have made formal dresses, dresses entirely from paper, pants made from circles of recycled scraps and more,” she continued. “I enjoy pouring countless hours into my pieces and explaining- at length- the obscure and in depth meaning behind them.”

Or Peyka Grayson, a duel-licensed cosmetologist and manicurist with more than 11 years of experience in the beauty industry.

“[Grayson] specializes in quality luxury nails. Utilizing nails as a canvas for artistic expression. From simplicity to realistic hand paintings, 3D sculptures, abstract, encapsulated liquid, nail piercings and jewelry the list goes on,” Bumbershoot wrote on its website. “She takes nails to new dimensions with an innovative nostalgic flare. Inspired by nature, fashion, music, and more. Her work acquired the title ‘The Picasso of Nail Art Art‘ by King 5 News.”

The music lineup is expected to be announced soon, according to the Bumbershoot website.

If it’s anything like previous years, tickets sell out fast.