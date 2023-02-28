Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

High number of traffic fatalities attributed to DUI, speed

Feb 28, 2023, 11:12 AM | Updated: 11:44 am
DUI crash...
(Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Recent data from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) showed that 2022 was one of the most deadly years in traffic, with the highest number of traffic fatalities since 1990.

Preliminary reports show that 745 people were killed in crashes last year, as a part of a trend of the year-over-year increase in the number of traffic fatalities that have been occurring. In Washington state, there were 663 traffic deaths in 2021 and 546 traffic fatalities in 2020.

Washington state’s auto fatalities surge in 2022, study says

This aligns with data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which found that alcohol-involved crashes resulted in 14,219 fatalities, 497,000 nonfatal injuries, and $68.9 billion in economic costs across the United States.

WTSC said impairment likely drove 2022 numbers, along with a high rate of speeding. During the pandemic, fewer cars were on the road, and more drivers were able to travel at higher speed. It appears many have not reduced their speed now that congestion has returned.

“During 2017 through 2021, 32% of fatal crashes in Washington involved alcohol-positive drivers,” said WTSC Director Shelly Baldwin. “Alcohol impairment, whether alone or in combination with other drugs, continues to be a leading risk factor in traffic fatalities.”

WTSC analysis shows impaired drivers are more likely to speed and less likely to wear seat belts. These factors increase crash risk and are more likely to result in death.

Washington bill would lower legal blood alcohol level limit

To combat this, State Sen. John Lovick (D-Mill Creek) is proposing Senate Bill 5002, which would reduce the legal limit for a driver’s blood alcohol content from 0.08% to 0.05%, making Washington the second state in the country to lower the DUI limit.

“Our roads are not as safe as they should be, and they are definitely not as safe as they could be,” Lovick said. “I see driving behavior that is beyond anything I could have imagined when I started as a state trooper over 40 years ago … It is very clear to me that drunk driving is impacting the safety of our communities, and it is time that we do something.”

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signaled his support for the bill, stating he’s convinced the change would cause people to moderate their drinking and driving behavior.

At a BAC of 0.05%, a driver has reduced coordination and ability to track moving objects, difficulty steering, and delayed response to emergency driving situations.

“The goal of this bill is not to increase the number of DUI arrests but to remind and encourage people to avoid driving after drinking and thereby save lives. This was the outcome in Utah, and we expect a similar impact in Washington State,” said Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste.

Local News

capitol hill block party...
L.B. Gilbert

Lineup announced for 2023 Capitol Hill Block Party

The Capitol Hill Block Party is back with the reveal of their 2023 lineup featuring artists like Louis the Child, Denzel Curry, and more.
15 hours ago
tolliver...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Accused Seattle mass shooter set to be released from jail while awaiting trial

Tolliver will have to wear an ankle monitor as he goes to live with his grandmother before the trial next month. He did not have to post bail.
15 hours ago
springsteen...
Frank Sumrall

Spike, Cross debate ticket prices ahead of Springsteen’s latest tour

"This will be my 55th show? I'm not really certain, you lose track after so many years," Spike said. "I will stop at nothing to see Bruce."
15 hours ago
family burial...
L.B. Gilbert

Backyard family burial legislation passes WA House floor

With the Washington Legislative session now in full swing, new laws are being proposed to allow for burial in people's backyard.
15 hours ago
snowboarder rescue...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Watch: Rescue of snowboarder who fell 100 feet at Snow Lake

The King County Sheriff's Office released an incredible video of a dramatic snowboarder rescue on the slopes of the Snow Lake Trailhead.
15 hours ago
Court ruling Olympia man sentenced...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Olympia man sentenced in murder of elderly parents

An Olympia man convicted of killing his elderly parents has been sentenced to serve two life sentences in prison.
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
High number of traffic fatalities attributed to DUI, speed