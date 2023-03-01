Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: A national divorce isn’t the solution, but some people should move

Mar 1, 2023, 7:39 AM | Updated: 8:29 am
move...

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., joined by Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing titled "Protecting Speech from Government Interference and Social Media Bias, Part 1: Twitter's Role in Suppressing the Biden Laptop Story" on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Dave Ross's Profile Picture BY
Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

This week we’ve seen a couple of surveys about Seattle’s happiness rating, one shows us near the top for happiness, and one has us closer to the bottom.

That’s too much uncertainty for me, so I think it’s time to get to the bottom of this.

More from Dave Ross: If the American system rewards hard work, cancel student loan debt

I said yesterday that you could make Seattle a lot happier just by cleaning up the graffiti, the roadside litter, and the tents and placing professional mimes in colorful costumes on every downtown street corner.

But sooner or later, we also have to accept that some people were just not cut out to live here. And that’s not unique to Seattle, it’s happening all across the country. There is a diversity backlash going on among people who are unhappy with where they live – especially if it means being near people they can’t stand and following laws they don’t believe in. It’s bad enough that the United States is now rated as only the 16th happiest country – which has us down there with the UK! 15 places behind Finland!

It’s so bad that Congressional Superstar Marjorie Taylor Greene is proposing a national divorce so that states with different political leanings could go their separate ways:

“It’s actually separating by red states and blue states and making state rights and state power a lot stronger than it is right now,” Greene said.

Ok – but what happens with swing states? And what happens when the red states are cut off from all that blue state tax money?

So I have a different idea – given that we have this falling out over so many issues like sex education, student loans, pronouns, speed limits, gluten – I propose that every American household be entitled to a one-time, federally-funded re-location subsidy to move to the state of their choice.

Admit it, we all know people who clearly belong in Idaho. And other people who would be much happier in Oregon if only they could remember how to get there.

I think that by simply helping people to get to their happy place, there’d be less road rage, fewer jaywalkers, no counter-protestors, and more cheerful graffiti.

And the American happiness rating would be off the charts.

Eat our dust, Finland.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

cap rent...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee Scott: ‘No, you cannot cap rent’ in Washington state

House Bill 1388 would prohibit many landlords from raising rents by more than 7% per year. House Bill 1389 offers more exemptions for landlords.
1 day ago
American system...
Dave Ross

Ross: If the American system rewards hard work, cancel student loan debt

“Pull yourself up by your bootstraps” is the traditional American response to anyone who complains about his lot in life.
1 day ago
free fares Fentanyl light rail...
Dave Ross

Ross: Fentanyl-smoking passengers on light rail present huge danger

When I saw the David Horsey cartoon, light rail ambassadors inviting a fentanyl-smoking passenger to leave, I lost it, says a listener.
2 days ago
Amazon office...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee Scott: ‘If you don’t want to go back to work, go find another job’

"I think Amazon's move is absolute garbage," producer Andrew Lanier said in response to Gee Scott's take on the Amazon return to work policy.
6 days ago
seattle police lights...
Dave Ross

Ross: Two less crooks to worry about in downtown Seattle

Yesterday Kendall Alston, age 31, was sentenced in federal court to five years for selling fentanyl pills in downtown Seattle.
6 days ago
downtown...
Frank Sumrall

Kruse challenges Seattle mayor’s plan: How is it going to be different?

"A lot of buzzwords," Brandi Kruse said in response to Harrell's speech earlier today. "I swear to God, they need to ban the word 'bold.' "
7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Ross: A national divorce isn’t the solution, but some people should move