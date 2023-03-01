Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Freezing fog, cold temps create slick roads in western WA

Mar 1, 2023, 10:43 AM | Updated: 12:17 pm
cold...
Wednesday marks another chilly day in Puget Sound as more snow and below-freezing conditions hit the region. (Photo from Flickr @SteveJohnson)
(Photo from Flickr @SteveJohnson)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Wednesday marks another chilly day in Puget Sound as more snow and below-freezing conditions hit the region.

Temperatures across most of the region were below freezing around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday. Freezing fog affected visibility for drivers during the morning commute. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said crews treated roads overnight, but urged drivers to use caution during the morning commute.

Slushy snow continues in Seattle; heavier snow in the mountains

“Just about every observation station is reading below freezing, which means after yesterday’s precipitation, there could be ice. That and with the fog in play, we are more than likely seeing freezing fog, which could also mean some slick conditions when you head out,” Nick Allard, KIRO 7 TV’s meteorologist, said.

The temperature at Sea-Tac Airport hit 28 degrees Wednesday morning, the coldest temperature in Seattle on this date since 1971, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Strong south winds with the approaching cold front are clearing out the freezing fog, but have also caused a Gale Watch to be issued along the Washington coast from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater. The watch will be in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

High clouds and wind will increase simultaneously, meaning mostly cloudy skies across western Washington. Highs today will be cool again in the mid to upper-40s

Snow levels look to be near or above 500 feet, rising to about 1,000 feet, but close enough to lowland urban areas that any heavier precipitation could bring accumulating snow for a time. Heavy snow is also expected in the mountains Wednesday, continuing into Thursday. The NWS issued a Winter Storm Warning for areas of the Cascades of Whatcom to King counties above 1,000 feet from 4 a.m. Thursday through Friday morning.

The weather service said total snow accumulations between 12-24 inches were possible in the Cascades of Snohomish and King counties, with possible accumulations between 16-30 inches in the Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit counties.

The deadliest avalanche in U.S. history occurred at Stevens Pass

Heavy snow is also expected in the south Washington Cascade foothills, the NWS reported. Total snow accumulation of 4-6 inches is possible by Thursday morning.

From Friday through Saturday, highs will be in the low to mid-40s with morning lows near or just above freezing. Pockets of snow and wet snow will be possible, especially in the morning and even during the day with heavier showers, but the weather will look to become cooler and drier starting Sunday and Monday.

Local News

I-5 backup...
Bill Kaczaraba

Southbound I-5 back-up from Seattle Ship Canal Bridge to Northgate

Officials report there is currently (11:50 a.m.) back-up on I-5 southbound from the Ship Canal Bridge to Northgate.
12 hours ago
FILE - Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks at the Starbucks annual shareholders meeting on March 22...
Associated Press

Sen. Sanders schedules vote to force Starbucks CEO to testify

Sen. Bernie Sanders is raising the stakes in his effort to get Starbucks' interim CEO Howard Schultz to testify at a Senate hearing
12 hours ago
(Photo from KIR0 7)...
Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

Ruptured water main in Renton causes road closure

A ruptured water main has caused a road closure in Renton. Renton police first tweeted about the incident at 7:07 a.m. Wednesday.
12 hours ago
police lights...
Bill Kaczaraba

Crime spree across Jefferson, Pierce counties lands Poulsbo man in jail

Multiple crimes spanning from Jefferson to Pierce County have landed a 31-year-old man from Poulsbo in jail.
12 hours ago
Kent kidnapping suspect...
Bill Kaczaraba

Kent Police investigate kidnapping of two children

A vehicle with two children inside was stolen on East Hill in Kent, according to police.
12 hours ago
security lines...
L.B. Gilbert

Sea-Tac Airport receives $16 million for security line renovations

Long lines at Sea-Tac Airport could be coming to an end after the airport was recently awarded $16 million in federal grants.
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Freezing fog, cold temps create slick roads in western WA