Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Slushy snow continues in Seattle; heavier snow in the mountains

Feb 28, 2023, 7:52 AM | Updated: 9:15 am
slushy snow...
(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

After pockets of slushy snow Monday night, the early morning frost has mostly melted its way into rain as we move into Tuesday morning, with temperatures mainly above freezing.

A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect at 10 p.m. Monday for the snow we’re expected to accumulate Tuesday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes all of the lowlands of western Washington, encompassing the I-5 corridor, which includes Seattle, Tacoma, Everett, Olympia, Bellingham, and Bellevue.

WSDOT to close Hwy 2 near Stevens Pass for avalanche control


Two to three inches of snow is possible, mostly further inland and away from major bodies of water. With six to eight inches of snow expected at the mountain passes and two to six inches in mountain valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

“We did see some minor and spotty slushy accumulation of around an inch or so north of Seattle, which is where most of the showers are Tuesday morning,” said KIRO 7 Meteorologist Nick Allard. “I believe we will see more snow and wet snow showers, with very isolated areas of spotty accumulation, especially north of Everett. There truly shouldn’t be much for most of the area.”

Scattered rain showers are expected through the rest of Tuesday, keeping the roads slick and wet, so WSDOT advises drivers to be cautious.

Highs on Tuesday will be cool but well into the lower 40s with a southeast wind around 10 to 20 mph.

Lows drop even lower Tuesday night as temperatures plunge into the mid-20s, which will likely continue into Wednesday morning. Slushy snow is likely to start the day Wednesday as well.

The rest of the week looks dry and clear, though, as the week-long cold snap the Puget Sound region is experiencing is likely to come to an end. Temperatures moving into Thursday and Friday are expected to pass the 40-degree mark.

KIRO 7 contributed to this report

Local News

family burial...
L.B. Gilbert

Backyard family burial legislation passes WA House floor

With the Washington Legislative session now in full swing, new laws are being proposed to allow for burial in people's backyard.
11 hours ago
snowboarder rescue...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Watch: Rescue of snowboarder who fell 100 feet at Snow Lake

The King County Sheriff's Office released an incredible video of a dramatic snowboarder rescue on the slopes of the Snow Lake Trailhead.
11 hours ago
Court ruling Olympia man sentenced...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Olympia man sentenced in murder of elderly parents

An Olympia man convicted of killing his elderly parents has been sentenced to serve two life sentences in prison.
11 hours ago
This image released by Sony Interactive Entertainment shows a scene from the video game Gran Turism...
Associated Press

AI learns to outsmart humans in video games – and real life

Speed around a French village in the video game Gran Turismo and you might spot a Corvette behind you trying to catch your slipstream.
11 hours ago
earthquake, big one, urm, urms, cascadia...
Kate Stone

22 years after Nisqually earthquake, some still not ready for ‘the big one’

On the sunny morning in Feb. 2001, just before 11 a.m., the ground suddenly began to shake, as a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit Nisqually.
11 hours ago
opioid...
Lisa Brooks

Tacoma pharmacy pays $80,000 settlement for alleged violations

A Tacoma pharmacy will pay $80,000 to resolve claims it failed to track controlled substances, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle announced Monday.
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Slushy snow continues in Seattle; heavier snow in the mountains