Slushy snow continues in Seattle; heavier snow in the mountains

After pockets of slushy snow Monday night, the early morning frost has mostly melted its way into rain as we move into Tuesday morning, with temperatures mainly above freezing.

A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect at 10 p.m. Monday for the snow we’re expected to accumulate Tuesday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes all of the lowlands of western Washington, encompassing the I-5 corridor, which includes Seattle, Tacoma, Everett, Olympia, Bellingham, and Bellevue.

WSDOT to close Hwy 2 near Stevens Pass for avalanche control

Lowland snow possible tonight thru TUE across Western WA for potentially challenging travel conditions. The heaviest snow is expected TUE morning. Check the forecast and travel conditions before departing. Visit WSDOT app or https://t.co/0Z37JJgQkm for the latest conditions #wawx pic.twitter.com/X4wF4PyYBo — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 27, 2023



Two to three inches of snow is possible, mostly further inland and away from major bodies of water. With six to eight inches of snow expected at the mountain passes and two to six inches in mountain valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

“We did see some minor and spotty slushy accumulation of around an inch or so north of Seattle, which is where most of the showers are Tuesday morning,” said KIRO 7 Meteorologist Nick Allard. “I believe we will see more snow and wet snow showers, with very isolated areas of spotty accumulation, especially north of Everett. There truly shouldn’t be much for most of the area.”

Scattered rain showers are expected through the rest of Tuesday, keeping the roads slick and wet, so WSDOT advises drivers to be cautious.

Highs on Tuesday will be cool but well into the lower 40s with a southeast wind around 10 to 20 mph.

Lows drop even lower Tuesday night as temperatures plunge into the mid-20s, which will likely continue into Wednesday morning. Slushy snow is likely to start the day Wednesday as well.

The rest of the week looks dry and clear, though, as the week-long cold snap the Puget Sound region is experiencing is likely to come to an end. Temperatures moving into Thursday and Friday are expected to pass the 40-degree mark.

