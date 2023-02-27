WSDOT to close Hwy 2 near Stevens Pass for avalanche control

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will close both directions of Highway 2 Tuesday morning between Skykomish and Stevens Pass for avalanche control.

Crews will begin work at 7 a.m., with this work taking anywhere between 30 minutes to two hours, depending on conditions.

Drivers should plan ahead for this delay. This is combined with a Weather Advisory for the lowlands of Western Washington from 10 p.m. tonight thru 10 p.m. Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall is expected during Tuesday’s morning commute.