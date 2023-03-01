Close
LOCAL NEWS

Sea-Tac Airport receives $16 million for security line renovations

Mar 1, 2023, 10:30 AM | Updated: 12:06 pm
security lines...
In an effort to ease long lines at Sea-Tac Airport (SEA), the airport was recently awarded $16 million in federal grants for infrastructure projects aimed at reducing wait times during security screening. (Photo from the Port of Seattle)
(Photo from the Port of Seattle)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

In an effort to ease long lines at Sea-Tac Airport (SEA), the airport was recently awarded $16 million in federal grants for infrastructure projects aimed at reducing wait times during security screening.

This funding is part of a total of $37.7 million through the Biden-Harris Infrastructure Law that awarded money to three airports in Washington state.

‘We’ve outgrown this airport’: Is solution to Sea-Tac’s struggles with long lines on the way?

Spokane International Airport will receive $15 million for a terminal expansion and renovation, and Pullman-Moscow Airport will receive $6.365 million to build a third boarding bridge and a third boarding gate.

The solution that the Port of Seattle has come up with is relocating Security Checkpoint 1 from the departures area upstairs to the downstairs arrivals area. The relocated checkpoint will have two more screening lanes and will all be automated, which the current checkpoint does not have.

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell announced in a press release that the grant will fund 65% of the anticipated $24.6 million project.

“We know very well that companies like to locate close to airports. It helps cut down on costs, it helps them to reach markets,” Sen. Cantwell said. “We need to make sure that Congress continues to make investments in these important projects.

“Modern, resilient, and sustainable airports will help strengthen our supply chain, help our U.S. businesses compete in a global economy, and get our consumers where they need to go,” Sen. Cantwell continued. “I’m proud to support this application, and hope that the Department of Transportation will act very soon, hopefully within the next few days, to let us know about this investment request.”

Currently, the checkpoint isn’t always open, and sometimes it is only used for passengers who have TSA precheck.

Tacoma councilmember vows to not support departing local business

The newly renovated and moved checkpoint is set to be built this summer, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. This project is one part of the Upgrade SEA Five-Year Plan.

