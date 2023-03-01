Ruptured water main in Renton causes road closure

A ruptured water main has caused a road closure in Renton.

Renton police first tweeted about the incident at 7:07 a.m. Wednesday.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

All lanes of North Third Street are closed from Factory Avenue North to Sunset Boulevard North.

Water from the break was shooting 40 to 50 feet in the air, according to Renton police.

Crews are working to repair the street and the ruptured water main.

Police believe the street will be closed until at least 5 p.m.

Update: 8:45 am

N. 3rd St is closed at Factory Ave N. Please avoid the area by using alternate routes. Traffic is being detoured south on Factory Ave N to N. Brooks St and then north on Houser Way N to North 3rd St. N. 3rd St will likely not reopen until 5 p.m. at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/K2XIXul4mb — City of Renton (@CityofRenton) March 1, 2023



Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO