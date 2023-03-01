Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Ruptured water main in Renton causes road closure

Mar 1, 2023, 11:06 AM
(Photo from KIR0 7)...
(Photo from KIR0 7)
(Photo from KIR0 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A ruptured water main has caused a road closure in Renton.

Renton police first tweeted about the incident at 7:07 a.m. Wednesday.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

All lanes of North Third Street are closed from Factory Avenue North to Sunset Boulevard North.

Water from the break was shooting 40 to 50 feet in the air, according to Renton police.

Crews are working to repair the street and the ruptured water main.

Police believe the street will be closed until at least 5 p.m.


Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

police lights...
Bill Kaczaraba

Crime spree across Jefferson, Pierce County lands Poulsbo man in jail

Multiple crimes spanning from Jefferson to Pierce County have landed a 31-year-old man from Poulsbo in jail.
11 hours ago
Kent kidnapping suspect...
Bill Kaczaraba

Kent Police investigate kidnapping of two children

A vehicle with two children inside was stolen on East Hill in Kent, according to police.
11 hours ago
cold...
L.B. Gilbert

Freezing fog and cold temps create slick roads in western WA

Yet another chilly day in Puget Sound as more snow and below-freezing conditions hit the region.
11 hours ago
security lines...
L.B. Gilbert

Sea-Tac receives $16 million for security lines renovations

Long lines at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac) could be coming to an end after the airport was recently awarded $16 million in federal grants.
11 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Deedee Sun, KIRO 7 News

‘We’ve outgrown this airport’: Is solution to Sea-Tac’s struggles with long lines on the way?

Travel troubles have been plaguing Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), and it’s not just because of winter weather.
11 hours ago
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Novemb...
Associated Press

Pennsylvania unseals search warrant in Idaho killings

Law enforcement officials seized several items from a Pennsylvania home where they arrested a man charged with stabbing four Idaho students
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Ruptured water main in Renton causes road closure