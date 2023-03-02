Kent Police looking for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

Police are looking for a person involved in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Kent.

One man died in the incident.

Kent Police said they arrived in the 22800 block of Central Avenue North while patrolling and saw two people standing in the road and a third on the ground.

Kent Police Traffic Unit investigating fatal Hit & Run

1 pedestrian struck @ 9:49 p.m. Feb 28 @ 22800 N Central. If you witnessed, call 253-856-5808, email KPDTips@kentwa.gov or call 911. https://t.co/Pyt7PhVOhz pic.twitter.com/bisqIcqOpm — Kent Police (@kentpd) March 1, 2023

Accused Seattle mass shooter released from jail while awaiting trial

Medics treated the man, but he later died of his injuries.

A witness told investigators that they heard the man being struck by a vehicle, but the driver did not stop.

Police do not have a description of the vehicle or driver.

Everett shooting leaves one dead

One person has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Everett Thursday morning, according to KIRO 7 TV.

Everett Police report they were called to the Erwin Estates Apartments in the 8200 block of 11th Drive West.

Officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Kent Police continue search for alleged kidnapper

Kent Police are looking for a man suspected of a kidnapping Wednesday morning after a car was stolen with two children inside.

Kent officers were called to the 20800 block of 110th Avenue Southeast on the East Hill of Kent shortly before 7 a.m.

Kent PD investigating kidnapping. 7 a.m. today-car stolen w/2 kids inside; children were later found safe in car. Suspect fled on foot & is not ID’d. Occurred East Hill Kent 208/110th Ave SE.

Tips to KPDTips@kentwa.gov

Call 911 if you have his location. https://t.co/yEUnjpGcDe pic.twitter.com/bd8ef2Cgqm — Kent Police (@kentpd) March 1, 2023

A woman told them her vehicle had just been stolen by a stranger and her two young children were still inside.

Police later found the car in the 10900 block of Southeast 233rd. The children were still inside the car and were not hurt.

Anyone who has information about his identity is asked to call the Kent Police Department tip line at 253-856-5808 or send an email to KPDTips@kentwa.gov.

Woman arrested after setting fires in Belltown

Seattle Police arrested a Belltown woman who is accused of arson.

The suspect allegedly set several fires in her apartment unit Wednesday, causing flooding in other units in the building.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers received a call about a woman setting fires in her Belltown apartment, causing other units to become flooded after the building’s sprinkler system was activated.

Officers arrived at the building in the 100 block of Cedar Street around 9:30 a.m. and found the 62-year-old woman lying in the building’s hallway, soaked from the sprinklers.

She was taken to Harborview for evaluation.

KIRO 7 TV contributed to this story.