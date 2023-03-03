Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KIRO NEWSRADIO | 12 P.M. - 3 P.M.

Lynnwood will hire two employees solely to remove gang-related graffiti, other cities taking notice

Mar 2, 2023, 4:34 PM
graffiti...
A man cleans graffiti from the exterior of a boarded up storefront. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
(Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Lynnwood parks department has requested funds to hire two employees to primarily focus on removing graffiti throughout the city.

The Lynnwood City Council approved of nearly $400,000 of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to combat graffiti, which passed on a 6-0 vote by the council late last month.

Ross: Can AI software solve Seattle’s graffiti problem?

“Last week, [we] provided you an extensive presentation on the issues we are facing in our parks. I think nothing has really changed since last Monday — we’ve been tagged even more this week. It’s very unprecedented,” Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department Director Lynn Sordel said to the council during a public meeting.

“I’m all for it. I think that this kind of graffiti, not only is it a blight, but I don’t think that you can leave it up because you don’t want that kind of gang land territorial ownership, right?” Jack Stine said on KIRO Newsradio. “You don’t want it there, and I don’t think anybody should have to see this when you’re taking your kids to the park or taking your dog for a walk or driving.”

Graffiti: Vandalism or crimes of art? Seattle mayor, ‘graffiti influencer’ have similar solutions

“Down the freeway, you can not find 12 square feet of concrete, you’re going to see on the I-5 corridor that hasn’t been tagged by somebody’s gang affiliation,” Spike O’Neill replied. “And maybe they’re not all gangs, maybe they’re just kids trying to make their mark or be recognized or be seen in the world, I don’t know.”

Last year, Lynnwood, which originally had 71 law enforcement officers, approved of five additional positions in response to a series of violent gang-related incidents after local leaders and community members pined for the return of school resource officers during a “Let’s Talk About Public Safety” forum.

The forum followed a series of gang-related violent instances, including a drive-by shooting leaving two teens injured, a second drive-by shooting resulting in the deaths of 16-year-old Jesus Sanchez, Jr. and 15-year-old Tidus Goodwin-Linville, and an additional shooting at Pick and Pull in Lynnwood.

“It’s hard to decipher this stuff,” Stine said regarding figuring out what graffiti is gang-related. “Generally what they’re doing is, they’re not only communicating to other gangs out there, but also to themselves like, for instance, a memorial to one of their friends on one side of the panel. And then, on the other side of the panel, they’re letting people know that this belongs to us.

“So sad in many ways that kids and young adults end up doing this kind of thing in order to — this is a bad pun — but make their mark on the Earth, “Stine continued.

Gee & Ursula: Graffiti arrests will set standards for punishment

Last December, Seattle police arrested two graffiti taggers with first-degree malicious mischief after being accused of causing more than $300,000 in damage.

KIRO Newsradio | 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

drug...
Frank Sumrall

Federal Way mayor in full support of bills re-criminalizing drug possession

Multiple bills have flooded the state legislature in an attempt to reclassify possession of a drug — including fentanyl — as a felony offense.
24 days ago
vaccine mandate...
MyNorthwest Staff

Brandi Kruse on expelling vaccine mandate: ‘I never thought I’d see the day’

King County announced, alongside the City of Seattle, that it is no longer requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine a requirement.
25 days ago
clayton...
Frank Sumrall

Rape victim offended by Kitsap County’s plea deal with criminal

Despite the decision from the Kitsap County Prosecutor's Office, Brandi Kruse sounded off on the ruling on KIRO Newsradio's Midday Show.
1 month ago
Greg Nickles...
Heather Bosch

Former Seattle Mayor: ‘We have nowhere to go but up’

Former Seattle Mayor and City Councilmember Greg Nickles says "We have nowhere to go but up," as a city council.
1 month ago
opioid treatment...
Bill Kaczaraba

Lawmaker believes Lynnwood opioid facility should open on time

Controversy over an opioid treatment facility in Lynnwood continues, but state representative Lauren Davis believes it should open on time.
2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Lynnwood will hire two employees solely to remove gang-related graffiti, other cities taking notice