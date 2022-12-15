Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
GEE AND URSULA

Gee & Ursula: Graffiti arrests will set standards for punishment

Dec 14, 2022, 4:37 PM
Graffiti crime...
Graffiti marks a building in downtown Seattle. (Photo by Bill Kaczaraba)
(Photo by Bill Kaczaraba)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle police have arrested two graffiti taggers accused of causing more than $300,000 in damage.

Prosecutors report Casey Cain, 36, and Jose Betancourth, 37, were charged with first-degree malicious mischief.

“I want to say, the City of Seattle, now it’s on you. They caused $300,000 worth of damage. What their punishment ends up being will be what we see going forward in the future,” Gee Scott said on The Gee and Ursula Show on KIRO Newsradio. “Are they just going to get a fine? Probation or a slap on the wrist? Then people will know that it’s okay to continue with the graffiti around the town. Or are you really going to hold them accountable for these actions?”

Ursula said she 100% agreed with Gee.

“The one thing I will add, though, is that there are state-sentencing guidelines. And so this again comes from the state determined by the legislature, and a first-time offender faces a range of zero to 90 days in jail,” Ursula said. “But again, you’ve got to look at this. And these two in particular, who are two of the most prolific, I’ve seen their tags, a lot of people have because essentially, as police put it, for taggers, it’s like a competition, you want to see those names in as many difficult places to reach as possible, because it’s like a badge of honor for them.

“And they say $300,000 worth of damage? It’s way more than that. That’s $300,000 worth of damage to paint over, try to remove the graffiti. But just graffiti in general makes an area or makes a city feel dirty. I mean, yes, there’s some that might qualify as art, but I would say the vast majority, it’s just garbage.”

Cain uses the name “Eager” and Betancourth calls himself “Satan.” Ursula, quoting The Seattle Times article, said that both men arrested “are members of BTM, which is an acronym for Big-time Mob. It’s a large tagging crew that spends too much time defacing property in Seattle and Portland.”

Mayor’s office says new plan to address graffiti will cost nearly $1 million

Prosecutors say the pair were arrested in paint-splattered clothing on Capitol Hill.

Gee said graffiti is a serious problem in the city. “We said we see that on the freeways, we see them, especially in the tunnel. And for some reason, y’all taggers love the bus stop. Why are y’all always tagging the bus stop?”

“You know what I love too about this story?” asked Ursula. “It was someone in that building that called 911. I love that and I know snitches … whatever. But in this case, yes, the more eyes, the better. And here’s a case where Seattle police responded.”

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Gee and Ursula Show

Gee and Ursula

standoff...
Bill Kaczaraba

Gee & Ursula: Law enforcement did ‘amazing job’ in Snohomish standoff

Gee & Ursula agree, law enforcement did an outstanding job in ending Monday's Snohomish County Courthouse's standoff peacefully.
2 days ago
Amazon delivery truck...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Ursula: ‘Amazon’s goodwill towards its drivers apparently lasted one day’

For all of one day, Amazon decided to cover tips given to their delivery drivers through Alexa. Gee and Ursula have a few thoughts.
3 days ago
UW Law School...
Bill Kaczaraba

UW Law School Dean: ‘We are not running away from the data’

Tamara Lawson, dean of the University of Washington law school, says she's quitting the rankings game, by ending the U.S. News and World Report rankings
5 days ago
Troyer trial arrest...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee: Why didn’t police arrest carrier if he threatened to kill Troyer?

Gee Scott wants to know why, when detectives showed up at Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer's house, they didn't arrest the newspaper carrier.
6 days ago
budget...
Frank Sumrall

Councilmember on SPD budget cuts: ‘This will make people less safe’

Last week, the Seattle City Council approved a budget proposal that eliminates 80 actively-vacant police officer positions.
7 days ago
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer...
Bill Kaczaraba

Gee Scott: Sheriff Ed Troyer is ‘an embarrassment’ to all officers

Gee Scott says "Ed Troyer is an embarrassment to all the men and women of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department."
7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Gee & Ursula: Graffiti arrests will set standards for punishment