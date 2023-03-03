Close
LOCAL NEWS

Firefighters douse major blaze in vacant commercial building in Seattle

Mar 3, 2023, 9:35 AM | Updated: 11:25 am
A fire engulfed a vacant building in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood Friday. (Sam Campbell/KIRO Newsradio)
A fire at a vacant commercial building off Lake City Way in Seattle has been doused. The building collapsed, but no injuries are reported.

Seattle firefighters say the flames began at 6:30 a.m. Friday along Lake City Way and 145th Street.

KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell reports that when Seattle firefighters arrived at the scene, they quickly had to move to a defensive position due to the nature of the blaze. About an hour after the fire reportedly began, the roof of the abandoned building collapsed.

While the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, residents of the neighborhood speculated about the status of the building.

“I’d say ever since I started working at this location, for the last five years at least, I know that there’s been squatting in that building from time to time,” said Lucas Complita, who works nearby the building, to KIRO Newsradio. “That building is obviously got to be a complete loss now.”

Both directions of Lake City Way were closed between Northeast 143rd and Northeast 137th streets, according to KIRO 7 News.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

