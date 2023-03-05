Beloved Seahawks fan ‘Mama Blue,’ 91, passes away

Patti Hammond, best known as longtime Seahawks fan ‘Mama Blue,’ passed away according to a post on her Facebook page. Hammond had been battling pancreatic cancer since 2020.

Mama Blue was a constant presence in the stands both at the Kingdome and what is now Lumen Field for over 45 years. Her trademark blue wig, sparkly glasses, feather boa and fake eyelashes made her the matriarch of Seahawks superfans.

Hammond and her husband were season ticket holders since the Seahawks inaugural season in 1976. She was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999 for her fandom.

The 12th Man: Mama Blue, the Grande Dame of the Seahawks superfans

Mama Blue was such a vital part of the 12s that she became the first fan to raise the 12 Flag before a game. The Seahawks also gifted her a Super Bowl ring following their triumph in 2014.

“I feel so blessed because, why me?,” Mama Blue told KIRO Newsradio’s Chris Sullivan before the Super Bowl in January 2014. “Except you know, I’m a little old lady, I make a lot of noise, and I love the Seahawks – so why not me?”

The Seahawks filmed an interview with Mama Blue in October 2019 to get insight into how she became such a legendary and supportive fan.

43 years later, she's still Mama Blue. 💙 For #NFL100, we sat down to learn the history and legacy of one of our most legendary 12s. Seahawks Stories, Mama Blue » https://t.co/25n8grYPES pic.twitter.com/h12eqPa1nZ — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 30, 2019

Mama Blue was 91 years old.

