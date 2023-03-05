Close
LOCAL NEWS

Deputies: Driver arrested after striking, killing man with car in Olympia, then moving victim’s body

Mar 5, 2023, 7:08 AM
Olympia car...
Deputies arrested a man suspected of striking and killing another man with a vehicle in Olympia on Friday night, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. (Nick Papantonis via KIRO 7 News)
(Nick Papantonis via KIRO 7 News)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Deputies arrested a man suspected of striking and killing another man with a vehicle in Olympia on Friday night, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the reported collision in the 10900 block of Case Road Southwest at about 9:30 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found the victim, a man in his early 60s, dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, also a man in his 60s, had left the scene before deputies arrived but later returned.

According to TCSO, the driver struck the victim with his vehicle, then moved the victim’s body, placing him closer to a nearby residence.

Authorities’ initial investigation indicated that the driver and the victim knew each other.

Rather than seeking help for the victim, the driver called his acquaintances, who went to the crash scene, where they found the victim had died.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Thurston County Jail for first-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence.

Authorities have yet to identify the victim or suspect in this incident.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

