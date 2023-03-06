LOCAL NEWS
New Amtrak departure increases daily trips across Cascadia region
A new Amtrak departure from Vancouver, B.C., to Portland, began Monday. This will increase the number of Seattle-Portland round trips from four to five.
Amtrak says it is also dropping a mid-afternoon train from Portland that leaves Seattle at 7 p.m. for Vancouver. The new schedules are listed on the Amtrak website.
The additional round trip restores the Amtrak Cascades service similar to those before the pandemic started in March 2020. The change also adds a midday southbound trip out of Seattle.
Amtrak Cascades trains connect cities along the I-5 corridor and into Canada, including Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., and Portland.
Daily round-trip service includes:
- Three daily trains between Portland and Seattle
- Two daily trains between Eugene and Portland
- One daily train between Seattle and Vancouver, BC, Canada
- Several connecting buses
Amtrak Cascades is funded primarily by ticket revenues, with the balance of operating costs paid for by the states of Washington and Oregon.