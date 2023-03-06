New Amtrak departure increases daily trips across Cascadia region

A new Amtrak departure from Vancouver, B.C., to Portland, began Monday. This will increase the number of Seattle-Portland round trips from four to five.

Amtrak says it is also dropping a mid-afternoon train from Portland that leaves Seattle at 7 p.m. for Vancouver. The new schedules are listed on the Amtrak website.

Amtrak resumes service to Vancouver, BC after 2-year hiatus due to border restrictions

The additional round trip restores the Amtrak Cascades service similar to those before the pandemic started in March 2020. The change also adds a midday southbound trip out of Seattle.

Amtrak Cascades trains connect cities along the I-5 corridor and into Canada, including Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., and Portland.

Daily round-trip service includes:

Three daily trains between Portland and Seattle

Two daily trains between Eugene and Portland

One daily train between Seattle and Vancouver, BC, Canada

Several connecting buses

Amtrak Cascades is funded primarily by ticket revenues, with the balance of operating costs paid for by the states of Washington and Oregon.