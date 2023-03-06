Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

New Amtrak departure increases daily trips across Cascadia region

Mar 6, 2023, 6:34 AM | Updated: 10:06 am
Amtrak...
A new Amtrak departure from Vancouver, B.C., to Portland, began Monday. This will increase the number of Seattle-Portland round trips from four to five. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A new Amtrak departure from Vancouver, B.C., to Portland, began Monday. This will increase the number of Seattle-Portland round trips from four to five.

Amtrak says it is also dropping a mid-afternoon train from Portland that leaves Seattle at 7 p.m. for Vancouver. The new schedules are listed on the Amtrak website.

Amtrak resumes service to Vancouver, BC after 2-year hiatus due to border restrictions

The additional round trip restores the Amtrak Cascades service similar to those before the pandemic started in March 2020. The change also adds a midday southbound trip out of Seattle.

Amtrak Cascades trains connect cities along the I-5 corridor and into Canada, including Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., and Portland.

Daily round-trip service includes:

  • Three daily trains between Portland and Seattle
  • Two daily trains between Eugene and Portland
  • One daily train between Seattle and Vancouver, BC, Canada
  • Several connecting buses

Amtrak Cascades is funded primarily by ticket revenues, with the balance of operating costs paid for by the states of Washington and Oregon.

Local News

Evena Joseph, left, sits with her son J. Ryan Mathurin, 9, as he does his homework, Thursday, Dec. ...
Associated Press

Many kids are struggling in school, but do their parents know?

It’s widely known that the pandemic set back students across the country. But many parents don’t realize that includes their own child.
10 hours ago
Habitat for Humanity...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Habitat for Humanity completes first mid-rise building in Seattle with 13 affordable housing units

Thirteen new homeowners making 80% or less of the area median income that will live in a new building in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.
10 hours ago
Joe Jarzynka played with the UW Huskies in the 1990s. (Getty Images)...
Bill Kaczaraba

Joe Jarzynka, former UW Huskies football player, found dead

Joe Jarzynka, a popular University of Washington football player in the 1990s, was found dead Sunday morning along the Sol Duc River.
10 hours ago
Seattle sunset...
Michael Simeona

Seattle area experiences first 6 p.m. sunset of 2023

You know you're from Seattle when the first post-6 p.m. sunset of the year is a notable occasion. It happened Sunday night.
1 day ago
Shoreline police...
Theresa Robinson, KIRO 7 News

King County deputy and ‘subject’ end up in a ‘fire fight;’ deputy treated and released

A King County Sheriff’s deputy is out of the hospital after an early-morning shootout with someone he was investigating.
1 day ago
Olympia car...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Deputies: Driver arrested after striking, killing man with car in Olympia, then moving victim’s body

Deputies arrested a man suspected of striking and killing another man with a vehicle in Olympia on Friday night.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
New Amtrak departure increases daily trips across Cascadia region