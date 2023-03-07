Close
LOCAL NEWS

Rainier High School student killed in Thurston County crash, 18-year-old driver arrested

Mar 6, 2023, 5:19 PM
thurston county...
Jessie, 17 (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)
(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A 17-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Rainier on Saturday evening, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

An 18-year-old man was driving north at the 13800 block of Rainier Road Southeast at about 5:45 p.m. when he hit a curb and lost control of his vehicle.

He then crossed into the southbound lane, where he collided with another vehicle.

According to a verified GoFundMe fundraiser, Jessie Uch died at the scene.

Jessie, a Rainier High School cheerleader, was 17.

”She was pure sunshine, always smiling, genuine and caring,” the GoFundMe post said. “She was truly loved by all. Life is not fair taking her away so soon over something so senseless and preventable. We will never understand.”

He was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, then transferred to Harborview Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 24-year-old woman, was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old driver was processed for driving under the influence and will face charges of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and investigators are working to determine if there were any other contributing factors to the crash.

 

