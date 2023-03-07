Close
LOCAL NEWS

Stolen Kia slams through Tacoma GameStop store

Mar 7, 2023, 7:50 AM | Updated: 9:15 am
Tacoma store crash...
A stolen Kia slammed through a GameStop store in Tacoma Tuesday morning (Sam Campbell/KIRO Newsradio)
(Sam Campbell/KIRO Newsradio)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A stolen Kia slammed through a GameStop store in Tacoma Tuesday morning, KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell reports.

“South Sound received an alarm activation around 2:27 a.m.,” Wendy Haddow, Tacoma Police Public Information Officer, told KIRO Newsradio. “Officers arrived about four minutes later.”

By then, the suspects had fled. The Kia had been stolen. No one was injured.

Construction season is year-round across the Pacific Northwest

It’s not clear if anything was actually stolen, as workers told Campbell they need to clean up before they could take inventory. But it appears the most expensive products — game consoles — are still on the shelves.

The store is located in the 1600 block of E 72 St.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation,” Haddow said. “We don’t have any suspect information to provide.”

There’s been an uptick in using stolen cars to break into cars in the past year.

“It is not just in Tacoma. This is happening across the country,” Haddow said. “It’s a way people can get into the store quickly. The suspects use stolen cars to get into businesses. Kia’s and Hyundai are so easy to steal that it allows suspects to have a vehicle and get into a business very quickly.”

KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stolen Kia slams through Tacoma GameStop store