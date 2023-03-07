Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
CHOKEPOINTS

Construction season is year-round across the Pacific Northwest

Mar 7, 2023, 5:31 AM | Updated: 7:57 am
Seattle construction...
Construction season is year-round across the Pacific Northwest these days. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
(Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

There is no such thing as construction season. There is so much work to do around the state that those orange cones are going to be with us around the calendar.

It used to be so predictable. When the weather turned in October, the orange cones and vests would go into hibernation until about April. We’ve seen that off-time shrink and shrink over the years to the point where the Washington Department of Transportation’s Tom Pearce said there is just one long season — all year.

“Construction season is starting early this year, and that’s going to become the norm,” Pearce said. “We’re going to be seeing a lot more work continue through the winter, when it’s possible, because we just have so many projects coming up in the coming years.”

WSDOT to address I-5 chokepoints between Everett, Marysville

And this week is a good example of how things have changed.

Projects up and down Interstate 5 are racing to finish before the next colossal restoration project between Seattle and Northgate begins later this year.

The Seneca project, which will add about 1,500 feet of lane to northbound I-5, is going to do some work overnight this week. Only one lane of northbound I-5 will be open from midnight to 4 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday night.   All northbound I-5 will be closed in this area Thursday night, with the express lanes being your only option through downtown.

“We’re going to keep the (northbound) express lanes open to help with this situation,” Washington State Department Of Transportation’s (WSDOT) Amy Moreno said.

The collector-distributor lanes will close after the Madison off-ramp, so westbound I-90 drivers must exit or continue to 4th Avenue or Edgar Martinez Way.

Up I-5, between Everett and Marysville, there are three projects going on this week.

The first is the overnight lane closure on northbound I-5 to repave the shoulder between Marine View Drive and State Route 529. This is for that new HOV lane we talked about last week.

A little to the south, WSDOT’s Pearce said there will be 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. northbound I-5 lane closures for expansion joint replacement through Thursday night.

There will also be northbound I-5 lane closures under the 12th Street overpass later this month. It was hit by an over-height truck and the work hasn’t been finished. The overpass is the first one north of the Snohomish River. That work should be wrapped up by the end of the month.

And over in Bellevue, people who use the Eastgate Park and Ride or go to Bellevue College must be prepared for five weeks without Eastgate Way.

More from Chris Sullivan: Time to pay up or face Good to Go! toll fees and penalties

An overpass near the park and ride was hit by an over-height truck and needs to be fixed. Eastgate Way closed Monday.

“If you’re going to the park and ride, you’re going to have to approach from the west,” Pearce said. “We have a detour set up that takes you around and over to the southside of I-90, and then you can come around that way.”

This is also a good reminder to give those workers plenty of room as you pass through construction zones.

Check out more of Chris’ Chokepoints.

Chokepoints

I-5 chokepoints...
Chris Sullivan

WSDOT to address I-5 chokepoints between Everett, Marysville

It's been eight years since I first started talking about a fix to the daily chokepoint on I-5 between Everett and Marysville.
5 days ago
SR 99 tunnel toll, WSDOT...
Chris Sullivan

Time to pay up or face Good to Go! toll fees and penalties

Have you checked your Good to Go account or searched those piles of mail in your house for a forgotten toll bill?
6 days ago
road usage charge...
Chris Sullivan

Grab bag: Where will Road Usage Charge funds go?

The plan is to eliminate the gas tax and replace it with a 2.5-cents-a-mile road usage charge, starting voluntarily in 2025.
7 days ago
Montlake Project...
Chris Sullivan

SR-520 Montlake Project to hit milestone this weekend

All lanes of State Route 520 will close between Interstate 5 and 92nd on the eastside at 11 p.m. Friday night through the weekend.
12 days ago
tacoma construction...
Chris Sullivan

Construction is back on I-5 near Tacoma with reduced speed zones

Tacoma's 20-plus years of I-5 construction finally ended last year, but the cones are back up on I-5 again. This time closer to Fife.
19 days ago
roundabouts...
Chris Sullivan

With new legislation for roundabouts, do you signal when leaving them?

Eliminating the free right turn at intersections is being debated in the Legislature. Now you can add new requirements at roundabouts.
21 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Construction season is year-round across the Pacific Northwest