Snohomish County’s Paine Field master plan available for review

Snohomish County has released the final draft of its master plan for Paine Field.

“The new master plan will not extend Paine Field’s boundaries or runways,” Terry Ryan, Snohomish County aerospace economic development director, told The Everett Herald.

“It will, however, improve service to those that count on the airport. With this new vision for the airport, we’ll be able to respond to changes in aviation technology and demand for air travel.”

It has details on the airport’s growth plan for the next 20 years.

Paine Field is expected to serve about four million passengers each year by 2040.

The Everett Herald reports Sea-Tac airport will likely reach capacity by then.

It’s ready to view now through April 3 at PaineFieldMasterPlan.com. You can leave comments, sign up for project emails, and follow Paine Field Airport on Facebook and Twitter.

For an overview of the final draft master plan, a webinar is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. March 15.

Airport leaders and experts who helped write the plan will be available for questions. Register for the event on the master plan website