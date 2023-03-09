Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Longbranch WA man pleads guilty to double murder, burglary, and theft with a firearm

Mar 8, 2023, 4:42 PM
longbranch...
(Shaun Rose)
(Shaun Rose)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Shaun Rose, a Longbranch man, was arrested for a double murder in Olalla in August and was sentenced to about 66 years of imprisonment on Wednesday.

A Kitsap County judge called it a “de-facto life sentence,” as Rose is expected to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Rose pled guilty to two murder charges, along with two single charges of burglary and theft with a firearm. He initially pled not guilty in August.

Rose was taken into custody on August 21, 2022. His arrest came three days after Kitsap County deputies found the bodies of Steven and Mina Shulz near their Olalla home.

On August 18, the couple’s daughter called 911 after unsuccessful attempts of contacting her parents. According to court documents, deputies found shattered glass and evidence of forced entry outside the home.

Investigators also determined gunshots were fired inside the home, including at least one inside a bedroom, according to court documents.

Deputies found the bodies of Steven and Mina Shulz in a garbage can nearby, according to court documents.

Both were 51 years old when they were shot and killed, according to deputies.

Multiple law enforcement agencies arrested Rose in Tacoma on August 21.

“Had you walked away that night, or better yet, never approached their home in the first place – none of us would be here today,” the Shulz’s daughter said in court on Wednesday. “It is more than two lives you ended, Shaun. You ended their future, their place in my life, as well as their place in other lives”

KIRO 7 is withholding the first name of Ms. Shulz at her request.

In court Wednesday, she said, “My parents and I have lost our privacy. I feel vulnerable every time I leave my home knowing that everyone in town knows that my parents were murdered. I am approached by people telling me how sorry they are of my loss, and it takes me back to day one.”

 

Local News

police pursuits...
Frank Sumrall

Bill for less restrictions on police pursuits passes in WA Senate

With new amendments to the legislation, the bill would give police the authority to pursue a suspect if they have a “reasonable suspicion.”
18 hours ago
vancouver...
Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

8 year-old Vancouver WA girl recovered after being kidnapped in 2018

In February, Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez was safely returned to the United States after being found in Michoacán, Mexico.
18 hours ago
love is blind...
Kate Stone

The search for love comes to Seattle in newest ‘Love is Blind’ season

The season 4 cast of "Love is Blind" has been announced, with 30 Seattle residents being the show's newest crop of singles.
18 hours ago
Seattle students...
Nicole Jennings

Three-decade high in WA teachers leaving profession as burnout soars

There was a 37-year-high in Washington teachers leaving the profession last year, according to a report from the Calder Policymakers Council.
18 hours ago
carbon emissions...
Frank Sumrall

WA carbon emission auction nets nearly $300M from oil, gas companies

The cap-and-invest program sets a limit on carbon emissions, requiring businesses to obtain allowances for greenhouse gas emissions.
18 hours ago
Paine Field...
Bill Kaczaraba

Snohomish County’s Paine Field master plan available for review

Snohomish County has released the final draft of its master plan for Paine Field. “The new master plan will not extend Paine Field’s boundaries or runways,” Terry Ryan, Snohomish County aerospace economic development director, told The Everett Herald. “It will, however, improve service to those that count on the airport. With this new vision for […]
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Longbranch WA man pleads guilty to double murder, burglary, and theft with a firearm