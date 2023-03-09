Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

House passes bill that would restart search process for new airport site in Washington

Mar 9, 2023, 6:45 AM
(Photo from KIRIO 7)...
(Photo from KIRIO 7)
(Photo from KIRIO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A bill to restart the state’s process on finding a site for a new airport passed the Washington state House on Wednesday with a vote of 88-9.

HB 1791 would appoint a work group to “provide a comprehensive investigation of existing and new airport sites in the state,” according to a release from Washington House Democrats.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

The group, which will be known as the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Work Group, wouldn’t recommend a single site but would evaluate and identify the strengths and weaknesses of potential sites.

If the bill is signed into law, the workgroup will replace the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission established in 2019.

“Opposition to the state’s proposed airport sites had been loud, fierce, and featured prominently in many regional and statewide news outlets. It was clear that the process that we established in 2019 was severely flawed,” said bill sponsor Rep. Jake Fey. “But it is also true that we need to plan for all of our future transportation needs, including potential increases in commercial air traffic. Especially because Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is expected to reach capacity by 2050, with 27 million passengers unable to fly because supply won’t be able to keep up with demand.”

HB 1791 now heads to the Senate for further consideration.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

Greenhouse gases...
Associated Press

Auction of greenhouse gases generates $300m for Washington

Washington state’s first auction of greenhouse-gas pollution allowances has generated an estimated $300 million businesses, people and lawmakers see the cost of emitting greenhouse gases.
7 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

DOH launches new webpage to find sexual and reproductive telehealth services in WA

The Washington State Department of Health has launched a new webpage to find telehealth sexual and reproductive health care services in Washington, the DOH announced in a news release Wednesday.
7 hours ago
sex crimes...
Chris Sullivan

WSP cracking down on ‘move over, slow down’ law

Slow down. Move over. It's the law any time you see flashing lights on the side of the freeway, and that means any lights.
7 hours ago
police pursuits...
Frank Sumrall

Bill for less restrictions on police pursuits passes in WA Senate

With new amendments to the legislation, the bill would give police the authority to pursue a suspect if they have a “reasonable suspicion.”
1 day ago
longbranch...
Kevin Ko, KIRO 7 News

Longbranch WA man pleads guilty to double murder, burglary, and theft with a firearm

Shaun Rose, a Longbranch man, was arrested for a double murder in Olalla in August and was sentenced to about 66 years of imprisonment on Wednesday.
1 day ago
vancouver...
Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

8 year-old Vancouver WA girl recovered after being kidnapped in 2018

In February, Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez was safely returned to the United States after being found in Michoacán, Mexico.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
House passes bill that would restart search process for new airport site in Washington