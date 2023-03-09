Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Bellevue School District revise consolidation plans, only closing 2 schools

Mar 9, 2023, 1:20 PM
school...
(Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

After pushback from parents over plans to shut down multiple elementary schools in a cost-saving measure, Bellevue Public Schools has released a revised plan which would only shutter two schools.

The district’s original plan would close three elementary schools, Eastgate, Wilburton, and Ardmore. Now the district’s plan would no longer shut down Ardmore Elementary and actually expand the school with an Arabic Heritage Language program.

Bellevue superintendent recommends consolidating multiple elementary schools

Bellevue Public Schools Interim superintendent Art Jarvis said that the decision to only consolidate Eastgate and Wilburton elementary schools came after much consideration on the part of the district and that the updated recommendation would provide better learning opportunities to students.

“I must acknowledge that over the past several months, our learning community has engaged in personal, passionate, and often difficult discussions,” Jarvis wrote. “Through these conversations, we have come to appreciate our shared value in maintaining the health of the Bellevue School District so that we may continue to exceed expectations and earn our place as a national model of educational excellence that meets the needs of students academically, socially, and emotionally—as one community.”

The current plan now consolidates Wilburton with Clyde Hill, while Enatai consolidates Eastgate with Spiritridge.

The Advanced Learning programs will be relocated from Spiritridge  to Woodridge.

Over the past three years, student enrollment at Bellevue School District has declined by more than 1,500 students, and it doesn’t look like anything is likely to change that trend in the near future.

“In October 2022, it became clear that enrollment would not go back to pre-pandemic levels…the impact of the drop in enrollment will hit the district’s financial position in the 2023-2024 school year,” Jarvis said. “The magnitude of the situation serves as the rationale behind consolidation considerations.”

The district points to lower enrollment and, therefore, less education funding as the main reason why they have to consolidate the schools. Jarvis identified lower birth rates, higher housing costs, more educational options for families, including private schools, lower immigration levels, and families moving to more affordable areas as the main reasons for enrollment dropping.

The district faced significant pushback from parents who rallied against the consolidation plan, saying that the changes were happening too fast and that they would be facing significant inconveniences.

Families rally ahead of Bellevue School District consolidation decision

Other school districts are grabbing with lower enrollment and budget deficits, including Seattle Public Schools and Everett Public Schools, which are both considering significant layoffs.

A School Board Meeting with a public comment session will be held Thursday at 4:30 p.m. on the new consolidation plan. A final vote on the consolidation plan is expected March 16.

Local News

COVID test...
L.B. Gilbert

Washington DOH announces end of free at-home COVID-19 testing

Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has announced the end of its free at-home testing program Say Yes! COVID Test, set to expire May 10.
16 hours ago
Kent...
Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Kent police asking public for help to ID kidnapping suspect

Detectives with the Kent Police Department are asking the public for help to identify a man suspected of kidnapping.
16 hours ago
police lights distracted drivers...
Nate Connors

Emphasis Patrols target distracted drivers start Friday in Whatcom County

Starting Friday morning, Whatcom County Sheriff's Department and Bellingham Police will be looking for distracted drivers.
16 hours ago
inslee mental health center...
Nicole Jennings

New mental health center announced by Governor in Kirkland

State and local leaders gathered at Kirkland City Hall to introduce a new mental health crisis center, one of the first of its kind in the region.
16 hours ago
...
Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Multiple fire agencies respond to blaze at Burien home

Firefighters with Puget Sound Fire and King County Fire District responded to a fire at a home in Burien early Thursday morning.
16 hours ago
Handgun...
Bill Kaczaraba

Man arrested after pointing a handgun at a woman in downtown Seattle

A 20-year-old man was arrested in downtown Seattle after he reportedly pointed a handgun at a woman.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Bellevue School District revise consolidation plans, only closing 2 schools