LOCAL NEWS

One injured in stabbing at University of Washington

Mar 10, 2023, 5:21 AM | Updated: 9:23 am
UW strike...
(KIRO 7)
(KIRO 7)
Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Anchor

UPDATE at 8:47 p.m.:

UWPD continues to investigate the stabbing near Padelford Garage. The victim, who does not appear to affiliated with the UW, is being transported to UW Medical Center – Montlake. No further suspect description has been provided and a suspect has not been located. Please stay vigilant. Any further updates will be provided here as they become available.

UPDATE at 8:30 p.m.:

An individual was stabbed near Padelford Garage. The suspect was reportedly a male with no further detailed description available. The suspect reportedly fled the area heading west. The victim does not appear to be affiliated with the UW.

ORIGINAL POST: 

An alert was issued by the University of Washington Thursday night about a stabbing on the University’s Seattle campus.

UW police say it happened near the Padelford Parking Garage on campus, in the 4000 block of Mason Road NE, just before 8 p.m.

Microsoft employee improving after stabbing by stranger

The victim is only described as 33 years old, and it appears they are not affiliated with the school.

They were reportedly stabbed in an extremity and were taken to the UW Medical Center-Montlake campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is a male – who reportedly fled the area heading west.

There were no arrests last night.

An investigation continues into the incident.

