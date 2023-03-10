Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Three dead after suspected stalker breaks into Redmond home

Mar 10, 2023, 8:24 AM | Updated: 10:35 am
stalker...
A horrific scene with three dead after a stalking reached it's worst conclusion (Photo from Sam Campbell)
(Photo from Sam Campbell)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Three people are dead after a suspected stalker broke into a home, killed a husband and wife, then took his own life, according to the Redmond Police Department.

According to police, the stalker found the woman’s podcast, and the two started messaging each other.

Man arrested after pointing a handgun at a woman in downtown Seattle

When the woman became uncomfortable with the conversations, she filed a restraining order against him.

Redmond police say that they tried to serve a warrant to him, but the man is a trucker and was very difficult to track down.

KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell is at the scene where detectives say the man got into the house through a window around 2 a.m.

The husband, 35, was shot in the chest but was still breathing, so police pulled him outside and tried to administer CPR, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The wife, 33, was also shot and killed. The woman’s mother had an altercation with the suspect but escaped and ran to the neighbor’s for help.

Police say it appears the stalker, 38, took his own life.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and the Redmond community following this horrific tragedy,” said Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe. “This is an incredibly sad situation and the worst possible outcome of a stalking case. We will continue investigating what led to this tragic loss.”

Sam Campbell contributed to this report

Local News

sexual relationship...
L.B. Gilbert

Franklin HS teacher pleads not guilty to sexual misconduct with minor

A Franklin High School teacher has pled not guilty after being arrested for having an alleged sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.
11 hours ago
daylight savings time...
Ted Buehner

Time to ‘spring forward’ again for Daylight Saving Time

You are not alone. Sleep scientists have found more than half of Americans usually feel tired after the adjustment back to daylight time.
11 hours ago
FILE - Workers work on equipment at the West End Substation, at 6910 NC Hwy 211 in West End, N.C., ...
Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News

FBI offering reward of up to $25K for information leading to arrests in substation attacks

The FBI is now offering a $25,000 cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest on a pair of substation attacks that happened in Washington and Oregon.
11 hours ago
The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Markets are opening mostl...
Associated Press

Stocks dip as worries about banks overshadow jobs report

Stocks are opening modestly lower as more weakness in banks overshadowed potentially encouraging news in the government’s monthly jobs report.
11 hours ago
Seattle potholes...
Jake Chapman, KIRO 7 News

Western Washington auto shops, drivers seeing more pothole problems on major roads

. Some drivers tell KIRO 7 they can’t drive their car without having to
11 hours ago
FILE - American Airlines planes sit stored at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31, 2020, i...
Associated Press

FAA says technology will help avoid some dangerous landings

Federal officials said Wednesday they have completed outfitting 43 major U.S. airports with technology to warn when incoming planes are aimed at a taxiway instead of a runway.
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Three dead after suspected stalker breaks into Redmond home