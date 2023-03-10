Three dead after suspected stalker breaks into Redmond home

Three people are dead after a suspected stalker broke into a home, killed a husband and wife, then took his own life, according to the Redmond Police Department.

According to police, the stalker found the woman’s podcast, and the two started messaging each other.

When the woman became uncomfortable with the conversations, she filed a restraining order against him.

Redmond police say that they tried to serve a warrant to him, but the man is a trucker and was very difficult to track down.

KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell is at the scene where detectives say the man got into the house through a window around 2 a.m.

The husband, 35, was shot in the chest but was still breathing, so police pulled him outside and tried to administer CPR, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The wife, 33, was also shot and killed. The woman’s mother had an altercation with the suspect but escaped and ran to the neighbor’s for help.

Police say it appears the stalker, 38, took his own life.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and the Redmond community following this horrific tragedy,” said Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe. “This is an incredibly sad situation and the worst possible outcome of a stalking case. We will continue investigating what led to this tragic loss.”

Sam Campbell contributed to this report