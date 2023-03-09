Man arrested after pointing a handgun at a woman in downtown Seattle

A 20-year-old man was arrested in downtown Seattle after he reportedly pointed a handgun at a woman.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon near Pike and First Avenue.

Seattle police received multiple 911 calls regarding a man brandishing a handgun.

State House passes ban of assault weapon, approves 10-day wait on sales

Officers found a man matching the description nearby at 2nd Avenue and Union Street.

Officers detained the man after he attempted to walk away, and the woman with him. The 33-year-old woman reported there was a physical assault that involved the man pointing a handgun at her.

Officers recovered the gun and arrested the man for obstructing a public officer, harassment, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was later booked into King County Jail.

Man arrested under a felony warrant in Phinney Ridge

A man was arrested under a felony warrant and possession of a stolen firearm after being suspected of a DUI Thursday morning.

A Seattle Police officer conducted a routine traffic stop of a driver near the intersection of Phinney Avenue N and N 65th Street.

When the officer contacted the male driver, he observed signs of impairment, so the officer arrested the 31-year-old male suspect for driving under the influence.

The male suspect’s vehicle was seized for further investigation. During a search of the car, officers located two stolen handguns, narcotics, and cash.

Police later learned the suspect had an outstanding felony warrant, so he was placed under arrest for the warrant and possession of a stolen firearm. His 31-year-old male passenger was also arrested for possession of a stolen firearm.

Both suspects were booked into King County Jail.

Seattle police find deceased man in Roxhill

Seattle Police are investigating the discovery of a body in the Roxhill neighborhood.

Officers arrived just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of SW Roxbury Street.

The man appeared to be in his 40s-50s.

SPD will be investigating whether the death is suspicious in nature.